WIAA Regional Basketball: Racine Lutheran, Waterford advance to sectionals

With their season on the line, two stars stepped up for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team Saturday night.
Caroline Strande and Morgann Gardner combined for 67 points and 29 rebounds and the undefeated Crusaders advanced to a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal with an 84-66 victory over the Milwaukee Academy of Science in Lutheran's gymnasium.
Lutheran (24-0), ranked second in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, plays Brookfield Academy (19-3) Thursday night in a sectional semifinal at Cudahy High School.
"I feel real good about this team," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "This past week, we talked about having an ego, but putting that ego aside and still sacrificing for each other. When we sacrifice for each other and we play as a team, we're a very, very good team."
The Crusaders demonstrated that against a team that eliminated them in a regional championship last season. Lutheran held Toniah Williams and Nakiyah Hurst, the Academy of Science's two returning starters, to a combined 14 points.
Strande, playing her final game at Lutheran, had 37 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and two assists. She increased her career point total to 2,518 points and unofficially became the fifth female player in state history to reach 2,500 points.
Gardner scored 30 points — four fewer than her career high — and grabbed 15 rebounds. The 6-foot-2 Gardner also had four of the Crusaders' five 3-pointers.
The two also excelled defensively, with Strande guarding Williams and Gardner handling Hurst. Williams had three fouls in the first half and finished with eight points. Hurst, who picked up her fourth foul early in the second half and fouled out with about eight minutes to play, only scored six.
The 5-5 Williams averaged 24.9 points and 5-10 Hurst 20.8 this season.
Another big factor for Lutheran was free-throw shooting. They were 28 for 45 from the line while the Academy of Science (10-9) was 12 for 22. Strande was 19 for 26.
"Caroline could get by them a lot of times in the open court and was able to attack the rim and finish," Shaffer said. "That gave them a lot of problems because they don't always rotate well on defense and she was able to finish at the rim. That was nice to see.
"And Morgann, I thought, might have had her best overall game since she's been here. She was an animal on the boards going to get the rebounds. It was great watching her go strong to the boards, come down strong and just be a force in the middle like she can be."
Nevaiah Bell-Tenner added nine points for the Crusaders.
WATERFORD 47, JEFFERSON 46, OT: A shooting drought in the second half nearly derailed the Wolverines' hopes of moving on in the playoffs, but Waterford managed to right the ship in overtime in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship at Waterford.
Sophomore Raelynn Barwick came off the bench to make four late free throws after leading scorer Katie Rohner fouled out to help secure Waterford's victory.
Waterford (16-8) plays Waukesha West (12-12) in the sectional semifinals Thursday at Elkhorn.
“Barwick played a huge game for us, especially at the very end there,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “The level of composure she showed with the game on the line was really impressive. It looked like she was ready for anything, she looked like she was ready to play on Thursday.”
The Wolverines jumped out to a 26-16 lead at halftime. But the Eagles (13-12) fought back to tie it in the second half, outscoring Waterford 22-12 to tie the game up with a minute left.
“We had a really nice first half but we didn’t execute well in the second half,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We got open looks in the second half but couldn’t finish and they fought back and, before you know it, we had a game on our hands.”
Jefferson worked for a last shot, but ended up missing as time expired.
“There was some great composure by the girls,” Brechtl said. “We missed a lot of shots in an eight- or nine-minute stretch in the second half but they never lost their energy or motivation.”
Rohner got the scoring started in overtime with two free throws before fouling out. Barwick stepped in and made what proved to be the game-winning free throws to put the Wolverines up four.
Rohner led the Wolverines with 22 points while contributing seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Junior Meghan Schmidt had seven points and four steals, Barwick had six points and senior Annie Benavides had five points and 14 rebounds. Senior Mackenzie Stiewe had 11 rebounds.
“It’s the third regional finals we’ve had in three years and Schmidt, Rohner, Torie Loppnow, Benavides and Stiewe have been here for all of them so there’s a sense of ‘been there, done that’ that they carry with them,” Brechtl said. “Them being able to keep composed in a game like this really helped give the younger players leaders to look up to tonight and the motivation to not give up and keep fighting.”
Ainsley Howard, who scored 20 points to help lead the Eagles to victory over Elkhorn in the regional semifinals, scored 25 points. She made five 3-pointers.
WAUKESHA WEST 51, UNION GROVE 45, OT: The Broncos fought back from a 24-19 deficit at halftime to send the game into overtime, but couldn’t finish it off in overtime in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship loss to Waukesha West at Union Grove.
“We were scratching and fighting to get anything that we could down the stretch and we managed to get the game tied and go into overtime, but we just couldn’t get the momentum swinging in our favor on offense,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We showed a lot of resiliency and played tough defense but we couldn’t get that momentum '3' we’ve relied on all year.”
After Union Grove cut the deficit to two points, Emmy Pettit made the game-tying shot with 14 seconds remaining to send the Broncos (19-5) into overtime.
But Waukesha West (12-12) quickly took a lead and then junior Angela Slattery fouled out.
Senior Megan Barber had three of the four 3-pointers made by Union Grove with Ali Torhorst making the only other one. As a team, Union Grove shot 16% from 3-point range.
“We shot poorly from the outside except for Barber,” Domagalski said. “We just couldn’t get that shot to fall tonight and, unfortunately, we really needed it to in the end.”
Barber had 17 points and five rebounds and Slattery added eight points and five steals. Emmy Pettit had six points and Sophia Rampulla had five points and four rebounds.
“It was a great year. To win conference and get to the regional finals with this group of young players and a few veterans is something that we can really be proud of,” Domagalski said. “With all the talent of this young team, we can really build off of this season and look to be a strong team for years to come.”
The Wolverines were led by Lilly Hanke with 18 points and Maddie Anderson with 12.