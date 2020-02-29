WIAA Regional Basketball: Racine Lutheran, Waterford advance to sectionals

Rohner got the scoring started in overtime with two free throws before fouling out. Barwick stepped in and made what proved to be the game-winning free throws to put the Wolverines up four.

Rohner led the Wolverines with 22 points while contributing seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Junior Meghan Schmidt had seven points and four steals, Barwick had six points and senior Annie Benavides had five points and 14 rebounds. Senior Mackenzie Stiewe had 11 rebounds.

“It’s the third regional finals we’ve had in three years and Schmidt, Rohner, Torie Loppnow, Benavides and Stiewe have been here for all of them so there’s a sense of ‘been there, done that’ that they carry with them,” Brechtl said. “Them being able to keep composed in a game like this really helped give the younger players leaders to look up to tonight and the motivation to not give up and keep fighting.”

Ainsley Howard, who scored 20 points to help lead the Eagles to victory over Elkhorn in the regional semifinals, scored 25 points. She made five 3-pointers.

WAUKESHA WEST 51, UNION GROVE 45, OT: The Broncos fought back from a 24-19 deficit at halftime to send the game into overtime, but couldn’t finish it off in overtime in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship loss to Waukesha West at Union Grove.