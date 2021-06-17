WIAA playoffs: Union Grove, Burlington baseball teams win, settting up sectional semifinal matchup

The Union Grove and Burlington high school baseball teams know each other pretty well — and they will have one last shot at each other in the penultimate stage of the WIAA playoffs.
Both teams won their Division 1 regional championship games Thursday, both against familiar Southern Lakes Conference opponents. On Monday, they will meet for the third time this season, this time on a neutral field.
Union Grove beat Westosha Central 10-0 at Union Grove and Burlington beat Wilmot 11-4 at Burlington, setting up a sectional semifinal between the teams at Kenosha Bradford.
The game begins at 10:30 a.m. and the winner will play either Bradford/Reuther or Muskego in the title game at 3:30 p.m. at Bradford. The Red Devils-Warriors regional final at Muskego was postponed to Friday. No reason was available.
During the regular season, Union Grove (23-3), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, swept both games against Burlington (19-9). The Broncos won 11-1 on May 10 and 11-0 on May 13, both in five innings, and Union Grove pitchers held the Demons to four hits in each game.
UNION GROVE 10, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: Noah France pitched five shutout innings in the Broncos’ six-inning victory over the Falcons (14-14).
The Broncos got started with a run in the first inning before scoring four runs in the third inning to get out to a 5-0 lead. Union Grove scored in each of the next three innings to extend their lead.
Isaiah Cerfus went 2 for 4 with a home run and a team-high four RBIs and Owen Nowak, Nathan Williams, Remmi Sweet and Beau Bloxdorf each had one RBI.
France had seven strikeouts and allowed only two hits to lead the Broncos. Kaden Pfeffer pitched one inning in relief, giving up one hit.
“(France) had all three of his pitches working for him,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “It was probably the best defense we played all year.”
BURLINGTON 11, WILMOT 4: The Demons had 12 hits in their victory over the Panthers (13-8) at Beaumont Field.
Burlington scored a run in the second inning and Wilmot scored all of their runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead. The Demons tied the game in the bottom of the inning and kept scoring, getting two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Joe Zuleger pitched six innings for Burlington, striking out five batters, giving up eight hits and three earned runs. Gage Peterson pitched one scoreless inning in relief.
Chase Ketterhagen led the way offensively, going 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Kale Dietz and Joe Berezowitz each had two hits and two RBIs.
TREMPER 10, CASE 0: The Eagles faced a tall task Thursday, but couldn’t get anything going in their six-inning loss to the Trojans in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game at Kenosha.
Case (5-20) had just three hits and walked once against Tremper (22-4), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll. Two Trojan pitchers combined for nine strikeouts.
“They were throwing hard and their off-speed pitches kept us off balance tonight,” Eagles coach Frankie Jaramillo said. “We just needed to be more consistent.”
Jax Calverley, Seth Shufelt and Alex Sinani each had a hit for the Eagles. Cayden Paulick allowed five runs, three earned, over 4⅔ innings.
Despite the end result, Jaramillo said there were a lot of positive takeaways from his team’s performance this spring.
“Overall, I think the most important part was each individual player improved from their mistakes and improved their play from the beginning of the year,” Jaramillo said. “All season, we had players playing out of position and learning, which I think was a factor in a lot of our games.”
Girls soccer
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 2, PRAIRIE 1: The Lancers scored both of their goals in the first half, then held off the Hawks in the second half to win a tough-fought WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal match Thursday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
Prairie (9-2-1), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, was the defending Division 4 state champion — the tournament was not played last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hawks cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 61st minute when sophomore Ruby Flynn scored her first goal of the season off a corner kick.
Prairie had its chances after that, but St. Joseph (13-1-2), ranked second in the WSCA poll, played solid defense and limited the damage to end the Hawks’ season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” first-year Hawks coach Joe Manley said. “It was tough to end the season the way we did, especially for our seniors.
“The future for us is bright moving forward and the legacy of this group of seniors lives on with our program, but now the younger girls can show what they learned from them.”
WAUKESHA WEST 6, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines were unable to keep pace with one of the best teams in the state in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal match Thursday at Waukesha.
Waukesha West (12-0-0), ranked second overall and second in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, which was soon followed by a 30-minute lightning delay.
Waterford (13-1-2), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the WSCA poll, had multiple scoring chances early on, coach Joe Vogt said, but could not capitalize on them.
Following the lightning delay, Waukesha West quickly scored three goals to take a 4-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Taylor Gordon scored in the 60th minute for Waterford to cut the deficit to 4-1, but the Wolverines were unable to capitalize on that momentum.
“We played hard,” Vogt said. “We didn’t change a lot of what we did. They were definitely the better team, but we came out and we competed.”
Goalkeeper Skylar Kruse had 18 saves for Waterford, which this season won the Southern Lakes Conference title for the first time in 10 years.
“It’s going to be tough losing the seniors that I got,” Vogt said. “They were a great group, they set a good foundation and we have a lot of young talent.”