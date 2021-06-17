WIAA playoffs: Union Grove, Burlington baseball teams win, settting up sectional semifinal matchup

The Union Grove and Burlington high school baseball teams know each other pretty well — and they will have one last shot at each other in the penultimate stage of the WIAA playoffs.

Both teams won their Division 1 regional championship games Thursday, both against familiar Southern Lakes Conference opponents. On Monday, they will meet for the third time this season, this time on a neutral field.

Union Grove beat Westosha Central 10-0 at Union Grove and Burlington beat Wilmot 11-4 at Burlington, setting up a sectional semifinal between the teams at Kenosha Bradford.

The game begins at 10:30 a.m. and the winner will play either Bradford/Reuther or Muskego in the title game at 3:30 p.m. at Bradford. The Red Devils-Warriors regional final at Muskego was postponed to Friday. No reason was available.

During the regular season, Union Grove (23-3), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, swept both games against Burlington (19-9). The Broncos won 11-1 on May 10 and 11-0 on May 13, both in five innings, and Union Grove pitchers held the Demons to four hits in each game.

UNION GROVE 10, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: Noah France pitched five shutout innings in the Broncos’ six-inning victory over the Falcons (14-14).