WIAA playoffs: Prairie soccer wins shootout to advance to sectional final

The defenses were the stars for The Prairie School and Kenosha St. Joseph high school boys soccer teams Thursday.
The teams’ WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal match in the rain at Prairie went 100 minutes — 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods — and the score was still 0-0.
In the penalty kick round, the Hawks made all five of their shots, but the Lancers’ final shot just went above the crossbar and defending Division 4 state champion Prairie won the round 5-4 to continue defense of their title.
The Hawks (10-3-4), the second seed in the sectional and the second-ranked Division 4 team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, will face top-seeded and top-ranked Oostburg (17-1-1) in the sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Prairie. The Flying Dutchmen beat fifth-seeded and eighth-ranked Milwaukee Carmen South 4-0 in their semifinal Thursday.
Prairie coach Corey Oakland said it was “an outstanding soccer game by both sides. This was one of those classic games where really neither team deserved to lose, but neither team was able to put that key goal away in regulation either.
“We feel fortunate to move on via penalties and this was a 100% classy game. It was hard-fought and neither team wanted to bend defensively.”
Oakland said there were different approaches to the match by the Metro Classic Conference foes (they tied 1-1 in MCC play on Oct. 13). St. Joseph (10-2-5) committed extra players to the defense to keep Prairie from getting good scoring chances, while the Hawks played a more conventional defense and still got impressive results.
One of the keys, Oakland said, was keeping the Lancers’ leading scorer, Andrew Alia (28 goals) from getting good looks. Alia is among the top 20 goal scorers in the state, regardless of division, and Prairie achieved its goal.
“I thought our defense played another fantastic game,” Oakland said. “St. Joes has the top scorer in the conference and our boys did a great job of limiting his chances.”
Prairie set up a few good scoring chances, but the St. Joseph defense didn’t crack.
“I commended our boys for committing numbers to the attack and building with patience,” Oakland said. “We executed in several situations we thought would eventually be successful, but St. Joes gave us nothing easy tonight.”
In the penalty kick round, Prairie went first, scoring on its first four shots, and the Lancers matched the Hawks shot for shot. Senior midfielder Daniel Bravo, senior defender Carsten Ovesen, senior goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg and junior defender Nathan Breiwick were the successful shooters for Prairie.
Sophomore midfielder Parker Kohl was given the task of taking the fifth kick for the Hawks and he made it, putting the pressure on St. Joseph. The Lancers’ fifth shooter, senior Giovanni Bosco, hit his shot just over the crossbar and the Hawks could celebrate.
“It's a shame a game like this needed to go to PKs, but this game may have gone on another 100 minutes with the defenses not allowing goals,” Oakland said. “I leave with the utmost respect for what St. Joes brought to the field tonight, and we'll certainly move forward battle-tested after this one.”
Prairie and Oostburg had two common opponents this season. Both teams beat Ozaukee, the Hawks winning 5-0 in the regional semifinal Oct. 21 and the Flying Dutchmen winning 6-0 in a regular-season match Oct. 5.
Prairie beat Shoreland Lutheran 2-0 in MCC play Oct. 4 and Oostburg beat the Pacers 3-0 in the regional final last Saturday.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: The Demons continued their quest for their eighth straight WIAA State Tournament appearance with a 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16 victory over Westosha Central in the first match of a Division 1 sectional semifinal doubleheader Thursday at Beloit Memorial.
Burlington (37-4), which has been to state 11 of the past 12 years, will play Fort Atkinson in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday, also at Beloit Memorial. The Blackhawks (15-6) beat Waterford 3-1 in the second match of the doubleheader.
Serving has been a big part of the Demons’ success this season and it was no different Thursday. Their percentage (85.9) was not as high as usual, but it was timely. Junior middle blocker Abby Alan led the way, serving 95.5% with five aces on 22 attempts. Sophomore outside hitter Sophie Chase served 100% with two aces on 13 attempts.
“Aggressive serving helped us capitalize on some big runs,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said.
The Demons’ front line had an impressive night, with three players with a .400 or better hitting percentage on 10 or more swings.
Senior right-side hitter Lydia Biggin was the best of the three, putting down 13 kills in 29 swings, with no errors, to hit .448. Alan had 10 kills in 19 swings with two errors (.421) and senior middle blocker Lauren Lang had six kills on 11 swings with one error (.455). Chase had seven kills on 17 swings with one error (.353).
“Our hitters had an efficient night, with majority hitting at a high percentage,” Little said. “We were happy to pull out the win against a tough Westosha Central team.”
Sophomore setter Ella Safar had 41 assists, junior libero Molly Berezowitz (18) and Chase (12) combined for 30 digs and Alan and Lang each had four blocks.
FORT ATKINSON 3, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines were unable to carry momentum over from a strong first set and saw their season end with a 19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 loss to No. 2 seed Fort Atkinson in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal Thursday at Beloit Memorial.
After a strong first set in which third-seeded Waterford (15-9) served well and ran its offense efficiently, the Blackhawks (15-6) took control by improving their serve receive.
“We gave up too many opportunities with missed serves and inconsistent passing,” Wolverines coach Ashley Ingish said.
Senior Chloe Werner finished an impressive high school career with 21 kills, 15 digs and three blocks. Senior libero Meghan Brever added 12 digs and senior setter Josie Johnson had 41 assists and 10 digs. Junior outside hitter Isabel Floryance finished with 10 kills and seven digs.
“I’m really proud of this team and what we accomplished this year,” Ingish said. “We were led by some impact seniors who are leaving some big shoes to fill, but I'm also excited about the nucleus that we have coming back and eager to see how some of those kids fill some big roles next year.”
OAK CREEK 3, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos' season ended in heartbreaking fashion Thursday as they had a two-set lead slip away in a 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 15-13 loss to No. 1 seed Oak Creek in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Kenosha Tremper.
Union Grove (21-23), the fourth seed, trailed 14-10 in the fifth set and fended off three straight match points before eventually dropping the match to the top-seeded Knights, the Southeast Conference champions.
“Unfortunately, set five didn’t go our way,” Broncos coach Annie Sireno said. “The girls battled to the end, especially being down 10-14 to come back to 13-14.”
Junior outside hitter Sydney Ludvigsen had 18 kills, 17 digs and three aces to lead the Broncos. Junior middle hitter Faith Smith added 10 kills and junior middle hitter Sophia Rampulla had eight kills.
Junior setter Madison Cimbalnik had 32 assists and 18 digs, junior outside hitter Sophie Tucker had a team-high 23 digs and sophomore libero Lina Kasuboski finished with nine digs and five aces.
“It was a hard fought match,” Sireno said. “Overall we had a great season and we have a lot to look forward to next year.”