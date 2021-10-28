WIAA playoffs: Prairie soccer wins shootout to advance to sectional final

One of the keys, Oakland said, was keeping the Lancers’ leading scorer, Andrew Alia (28 goals) from getting good looks. Alia is among the top 20 goal scorers in the state, regardless of division, and Prairie achieved its goal.

“I thought our defense played another fantastic game,” Oakland said. “St. Joes has the top scorer in the conference and our boys did a great job of limiting his chances.”

Prairie set up a few good scoring chances, but the St. Joseph defense didn’t crack.

“I commended our boys for committing numbers to the attack and building with patience,” Oakland said. “We executed in several situations we thought would eventually be successful, but St. Joes gave us nothing easy tonight.”

In the penalty kick round, Prairie went first, scoring on its first four shots, and the Lancers matched the Hawks shot for shot. Senior midfielder Daniel Bravo, senior defender Carsten Ovesen, senior goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg and junior defender Nathan Breiwick were the successful shooters for Prairie.

Sophomore midfielder Parker Kohl was given the task of taking the fifth kick for the Hawks and he made it, putting the pressure on St. Joseph. The Lancers’ fifth shooter, senior Giovanni Bosco, hit his shot just over the crossbar and the Hawks could celebrate.