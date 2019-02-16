RACINE — Just like most other brothers, Cade and Cooper Willis have had their little squabbles over the years. A few arguments here, some shoving matches there.
What endures between the two, though, is a deep sense of brotherly love. And that was evident Saturday when the two Union Grove High School wrestlers helped willed themselves to state tournament berths at the WIAA Division 1 Park Sectional before a rousing crowd in Park’s fieldhouse.
Cade (35-2), who placed fifth at 106 pounds at the state meet as a freshman last season, dominated his three matches at 120. Cooper (47-2), a freshman, did the same in winning the 106-pound championship.
“It was a good year last year, but this year is better because I have him to help me train and be in the same room with,” Cade said. “It’ll be easier because we both know what we have to do and we can both focus and concentrate.”
Cade earned his second trip to state with a 15-6 major decision over Gabriel Ramirez of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan. Cooper qualified for his first trip with a 15-3 major decision over Angel Rodriguez of Park.
The Willis brothers were just part of a huge day for Racine Country wrestlers who have qualified in Division 1 for the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Championships Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Burlington qualified 10 wrestlers, eight of whom are making a return trip to Madison. Of those 10, there were six champions — Jared Bird at 113, Zach Weiler at 132, Ben Kumprey at 138, Cody Welker at 145, Jake Skrundz at 160 and Wyatt Hayes at 220.
Also qualifying for the Demons by placing second were Ben Stevenson at 126, Max Ehlen at 152, Qwade Gehring at 170 and Zach Wallace at 182.
“We spent a lot of time just focusing on what we need to do to have success,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “And I was happy with the kids who lost, for the most part. We had some tough matches.
Leading the way for Burlington was Bird (39-3), the top-ranked wrestler at 113 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. The brother of two-time state champion Josh Bird, wrestled at 106 pounds last season. But when Hayden Halter, now with Waterford, dropped down to 106 pounds and went on to win a state championship, Bird was denied a shot at wrestling in Madison.
He is making up for lost time. He pinned all three of his opponents which, in order, were Sara Jankowski of the Cudahy Co-op in 33 seconds, Anthony Adams of South Milwaukee in 2:38 and Cael Kahle of Union Grove in 1:40 (Kahle will join the Wllis brothers at state after placing second).
“It was pretty tough,” Bird said about not competing in the state tournament last season. “I just had to wait until this year and come back stronger.”
Lending a big assist was Josh Bird, who won state championships at Burlington as a freshman in 2013 and as a junior in ‘15.
“He’s helped me train, he’s done some one on ones with me, he’s helped me with the things I’ve needed to work on and just gave me confidence along the way,” Bird said. “I look up to him.”
Welker (31-4) scored two pins and a a 13-3 major decision over Marco Infusino of Kenosha Bradford in the 145-pound championship match.
“He was just really dominant, transitioning from one move to another,” Gribble said.
Kumprey (33-4) edged Cole Nelson of Kenosha Indian Trail in the championship match at 138 pounds, which Gribble considered one of the toughest weight classes in the sectional.
Another highlight was Skrundz (16-3), who scored a 14-4 major decision over Reese Dutton of Kenosha Tremper in the 160-pound championship match.
Park continued its progression under coach Jon Burdick by qualifying four wrestlers.
Dashawn Bolton (34-11) won at 152 pounds after defeating Ehlen 6-4 in sudden victory. Placing second for the Panthers were Joseph Mendoza (37-5) at 120 pounds, Angel Rodriguez (33-9) at 106 and Jarrel Campbell (28-8) at 195 pounds.
It was an impressive showing for the Panthers, who qualified three wrestlers for state last year and none in 2017.
“We talked a lot about getting numbers up and kids interested,” Burdick said. “When kids see that you are winning, they want to be a part of it.
“I give a lot of credit to Joe, Angel, Dashawn — all those kids had some experience coming into high school.”
And then there was Campbell, who defeated Nate Bowens of Bradford 9-2 in the semifinals. He went on to lose to Ben Kawczynski of Oak Creek 3-2 in the championship match, but earned his state tournament berth by winning the second-place match by rule over Bowens.
“He lost to (Bowens) twice this year — once by a major decision and the last time was in overtime,” Burdick said of Campbell. “Jerrel stepped up and decided he was not going to be beat.”
Case was led by two wrestlers who placed third — Julian Cintron (19-13) at 145 pounds and Jay Shelmidine (19-10) at 285.
