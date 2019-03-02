The Burlington Co-op gymnastics team capped off its season Friday night in impressive fashion at the Lincoln Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Rapids.
Led by senior Maddy Bronson, the Demons finished second in the team competition at the WIAA State Gymnastics Championships.
Franklin Co-op won its fourth straight team championship and its eighth in the last nine years. Franklin Co-op scored 148.2833, Burlington Co-op scored 144.2167 and Hartford Union finished third at 142.2500.
The Demons' top performance was on the balance beams, where they placed first and scored 36.550. Bronson had the highest individual score out of any gymnast on the balance beams with a 9.417. Bronson also had the highest individual score overall for Burlington at 9.550 in vaulting.
Regan Cassidy, who attends Lake Geneva Badger, had the individual high score for Burlington on the uneven bars with a 9.183, while Malia Bronson had the high score on the floor exercise with 9.133.
