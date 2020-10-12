WIAA Golf: Union Grove's Roberts overcomes wind, rain

Despite treacherous weather, Norah Roberts kept her game together.

The Union Grove High School sophomore, playing in wind and rain, shot a 42 in a round that was shortened to nine holes Monday in the WIAA Girls Golf Tournament at Kohler. Roberts was tied for 12th in Division 1 Monday afternoon with several more golfers yet to return from their rounds.

Roberts was hitting her approach shot on the seventh hole when the siren sounded at the Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler because of lightning. A delay lasting two and a half hours followed.

"It was the windiest conditions I've ever seen in my 24 years of coaching and that was before the storm," Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said.

Despite the trying conditions, though, Roberts never lost her composure.

"Before our weather break, she was hitting the ball fantastic," Swanson said. "She missed a couple putts, but she was hitting it fantastic.

"And then we came out and she chipped on and parred (No.) 7. And then her first full swing after the break, she kind of chunked it and ended up doubling that hole. And then she came back with a par on 9.