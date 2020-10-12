WIAA Golf: Prairie's Lawler second, Union Grove's Roberts fifth after first round

"There was no practice range or no putting, so then we just went right back out there. But I think because she's so structured, I think that helped her a lot. She was just striking the ball extremely well."

Prairie, making its first state appearance since it won its second straight championship in 2016, is still in the hunt for the program's fourth title.

Emily Eitel is tied for 19th with a 50. Madeline Maraccini and Kadyn Peery, a freshman, are tied for 25th with 52s. And Sarah Fosbinder is tied for 33rd with a 56.

"I'm extremely proud of my team," Massey said. "They've never been here before and I thought they handled the pressure well. The weather was very bad. The wind was just unbelievable and I thought they handled themselves well.

"They're disappointed that four of them shot in the 50s, which we haven't done in a while, but I just kept reinforcing to them that the scores were high for everybody except for Sophia and a few others. But they stayed with Prescott and Madison Edgewood and that's the most that I could ask for."

For Union Grove, Roberts was hitting her approach shot on the seventh hole when the siren sounded because of lightning. That was followed by the long delay.