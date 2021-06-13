WIAA Golf: Case, Racine Lutheran, Union Grove represented in Wisconsin Rapids

As the senior leader for Case, LoPiccolo encouraged his teammates to keep a singular focus.

“I preached to the guys throughout the season that only one day mattered all season — sectionals,” LoPiccolo said. “We had to battle through some really awful weather and many rounds we just wanted to finish due to high winds, rain and cold. We really didn’t get a lot of true golfing weather, therefore our scores were higher.

“I kept telling the guys that the scores didn’t matter right now and that these were rounds to get us to prepare for sectionals. The whole day at sectionals was one to remember with how we battled out there.

“The amount of pressure we all had on ourselves and the humid, hot weather really took a toll on us mentally and physically. We golf for around four-and-a half hours, but we really only swing five or six minutes of that time and rest is staying dialed in and mentally focused. So I think after the whole day, we were just mentally exhausted.”