WIAA Golf: Case, Racine Lutheran, Union Grove represented in Wisconsin Rapids

With all due respect to state rankings, Jerry Kupper doesn’t place a great deal of faith in them.
Going into Monday’s two-day WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament, his Case team received just a few honorable mention votes in the Division 1 poll. And, yet, the longtime coach will stack his guys against just about anyone else.
Led by junior Sam Nolan, who took over the No. 1 position on the team after a big jump in his game, the Eagles have proven they are match tested.
They won the Racine County and Southeast Conference tournaments. They won five of the eight Southeast Conference mini-meets, were second twice and third once.
And they were second at both the regional and sectional tournaments, but here’s how resilient Case is: After losing to Muskego by nine strokes in the Franklin Regional, the Eagles finished five strokes better than Muskego at the Case Sectional.
So even though Case won’t be one of the top-ranked teams in the Division 1 field Monday and Tuesday, Kupper doesn’t care. He knows what Nolan, Brayden LoPiccolo, Ryan Doerflinger, Jack Boscher, Jason Nelsen and Parker Zigas are capable of on the links.
“They don’t know and I don’t think they care,” Kupper said when asked if thinks his players feel slighted in the poll. “They just go out and play golf, When you’re ranked, everyone looks at Kettle Moraine and Marquette.
“And I go, ‘Well, Kettle Moraine got beat in the sectional.’ And they go, ‘What?’ They’re all shocked. It doesn’t matter where you’re ranked. You have to go out and play golf.
“I’m one of the guys who ranks teams, so I know how that process goes. I don’t see two-thirds of the teams I’m ranking, but I know they’re good. And the scores they put out there, you don’t know what golf courses they’re playing. We play on legit, tough courses.”
Nolan has usually mastered those challenging courses. After averaging 44.0 for nine holes as a freshman in 2019, Nolan made a big jump to 40.7.
“Personally, I just wanted to make the best of the season for myself, but also so coach Kupper could be proud of coaching kids like us,” Nolan said. “Coach spent a lot of time working with me and I’m very grateful to have a coach that has a genuine concern for his players.
“I think it’s a big accomplishment making it there as a team, especially since we have such a great set of kids. I’m also grateful that our seniors, Brayden, Ryan and Jason got to get one last ride to state.
“Now we can enjoy just enjoy a nice time with the team, hold our heads high and say we at least got the opportunity.”
Playing right with Nolan is LoPiccolo, who averages 42.5. As a sophomore in 2019, LoPiccolo earned first-team All-Racine County honors with an average of 42.1.
As the senior leader for Case, LoPiccolo encouraged his teammates to keep a singular focus.
“I preached to the guys throughout the season that only one day mattered all season — sectionals,” LoPiccolo said. “We had to battle through some really awful weather and many rounds we just wanted to finish due to high winds, rain and cold. We really didn’t get a lot of true golfing weather, therefore our scores were higher.
“I kept telling the guys that the scores didn’t matter right now and that these were rounds to get us to prepare for sectionals. The whole day at sectionals was one to remember with how we battled out there.
“The amount of pressure we all had on ourselves and the humid, hot weather really took a toll on us mentally and physically. We golf for around four-and-a half hours, but we really only swing five or six minutes of that time and rest is staying dialed in and mentally focused. So I think after the whole day, we were just mentally exhausted.”
And now these battle-tested Eagles are taking their game to the Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells to see what they can accomplish. Nolan and LoPiccolo will have plenty of support with Doerflinger, a senior home-schooled student who averages 43.4, Boscher, a junior who averages 43.5, Nelsen, a senior who averages 44.5 and Zigas, a junior who averages 45.1.
“If everything plays out the way it could and the kids shoot the way they have been playing, we could be in the top 10, I think,” Kupper said. “That’s a legitimate goal for us.”
Meanwhile, Union Grove junior Simon Graham has also put himself in position to make an impact at the Division 1 Tournament.
After a slow start this season, Graham has made a big improvement in his game and is playing at his best just in time for the state tournament.
He earned medalist honors at the Union Grove Regional at Ives Grove with a 5-over par 77. And then he was an individual qualifier at the Westosha Central Sectional after placing eighth with a 9-over-par 81 at the Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.
Union Grove coach Eric Swanson has seen enough to believe anything is possible for his No. 1 golfer Monday and Tuesday at the Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
“In our first three majors, he shot 82, 86, 83,” Swanson said. “But since then, he has been playing well. He was the medalist at our conference tournament and he was the medalist at the regional, as well.”
When did Graham lock into his zone?
“Really, the turning point was our match play tournament (May 14-15 at Brighton Dale),” Swanson said. “He played outstanding out there and I think that’s really when things started to click.
“It boosted his confidence as he continued to win in that match play tournament,” Swanson said. “He won five matches to win and it just clicked. It’s not like he was hitting the ball poorly before that, but I think his confidence just grew after winning that tournament.”
Graham, who was Union Grove’s No. 5 golfer as a freshman in 2019, has lowered his nine-hole average to 40.1. If he continues his run Monday and Tuesday, Swanson likes his chances.
“A think a good goal would be to try to get in the top 20,” Swanson said. “His average is good, but not great compared to some of those other players.
“His thing is he can get birdies. At sectionals, he started with a triple bogey and then went birdie-birdie the next two holes. If he has a bad hole, he can come back from that. So if he can avoid having a bad hole and pick up some birdies, he has the ability to go low.”