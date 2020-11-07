WIAA girls volleyball: Catholic Central wins gold, Burlington settles for silver

"I guess there was no other option," Dirksmeyer said. "We just had to win it. I never really had a doubt in my mind that we weren't going to win it. Our whole team was just willing to do whatever it had to do."

Maybe the most tense moment came when Seib injured her left ankle at the beginning of the second set.

"I was just like, 'Oh, I can't be injured,' and kept playing on it," Seib said. "I told Ella Shaw not to set me the next ball and I kept walking on it. Eventually, it went away."

Added Dirksmeyer: "She actually came back stronger than before. I was just worried that Sammie would overwork it and not be able to finish the game. I didn't want it hurt more than it was already hurt."

Unfortunately for McDonell Central, Seib maintained her high level of play. She closed out her high school career with 16 kills and 17 digs in her final match.

"Sammie had a tremendous night for us," said Wayne Schultz, who has led Catholic Central to the state championship match each of his three seasons as coach. "She led us in kills in both matches and we rode her hard in the championship match."

An unsung hero for the Lady Toppers in the third set was freshman Jayden Garratt. She came in to relieve a tiring Shaw in the third set.

