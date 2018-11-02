Just two years after finishing 5-23, the Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team will be playing for the WIAA Division 4 championship.
The Lady Toppers (38-7) defeated Wausau Newman Catholic in three sets Friday morning in the semifinals of the state tournament in the Resch Center at Green Bay. The score was 25-17, 25-21, 26-24.
Next up is defending state champion and top-seeded Clayton (29-3), which advanced with a 26-24, 26-24, 25-20 victory over previously unbeaten River Ridge. The Division 4 championship match will start at 9 a.m. Saturday.
"I'm always very grateful to be winning," first-year Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. "We're playing good volleyball right now, just straight up. But we had a formidable competitor on the other side in Newman Catholic. They've been to state 10 of the last 11 years. They're battle-tested, but my girls just just played really well today."
While the three-set victory might indicate otherwise, this was anything but an easy match for Catholic Central. In the decisive third set, the Hilltoppers trailed 10-2 and 23-18.
Among those producing for Catholic Centrak in the clutch were Grace Spiegelhoff, who had a team-high 12 kills and was second to Elizabeth Klein with nine digs.
"Grace Spiegelhoff played very well, especially down the stretch in that third set," Schultz said. "In that third set, we were down 10-2 and 23-18 and a lot of teams would have been going to a fourth set.
"My kids do a great job of playing one point at a time, Grace had a couple big kills at at big moments. We were down 24-23 and Grace got a big kill to tie it up."
And then Klein took over.
"Elizabeth Klein got two aces to end the match — two quality serves that got us out of there in three. We didn't want to go four with Newman Catholic because, at some point, their pedigree was going to show up."
Klein, a senior, led Catholic Central with 24 assists and 10 digs.
"Elizabeth is my setter and we put a lot on her back," Schultz said. "She runs our offense and to get two huge serves like that in her senior year, they were quality serves and a big moment."
Sammie Sieb had 11 kills and five aces. Grace Antlfinger had eight digs. And Makayla Vos added six digs.
The next step for Catholic Central is a big one — trying to handle state-power Clayton in the championship match.
"We don't know much about them," Schultz said. "The game plan is we're going to go out there and be Catholic Central. We're going to do what we do well and, as the match goes on, if we need to make adjustments, we'll make adjustments.
"But as of right now, all I know is Clayton is a good program and that they won state last year and they're favored to win state this year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.