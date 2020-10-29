WIAA girls volleyball: Burlington, Catholic Central sweep into sectional finals

The Demons served at an 87.7 percent clip with 11 aces. Sam Naber went 13 for 13 with three aces, Lizzy Stoffel was 12 for 13 with three aces, Victoria Van Dan was 8 for 8 and Amanda Veil was 9 for 13 with three aces.

“We had great control of the match,” Burlington co-coach Teri Leach said. “We had a very happy balance between the hitters and our serving pressure.”

Van Dan (18 assists) and Ella Safar (10) had all the Demons’ set assists, while Naber and Leach took care of the defense with 16 and 11 digs, respectively.

The match had an anticlimactic finish as the Red Devils (6-5, 22-17) were aced on match point in game three.

Muskego, like Burlington, is a perennial state power with two state titles and 14 state tournament appearances since 1996, but no appearances since 2014. Burlington has 11 state appearances, including the last six years straight, and four titles since 1997.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, TRI-COUNTY 0: The Lady Toppers were supposed to play Almond-Bancroft in the sectional semifinal, but a member of the Eagles came in contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and the team had to forfeit its regional title it won over Tri-County.