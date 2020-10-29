WIAA girls volleyball: Burlington, Catholic Central sweep into sectional finals

The undefeated Burlington and Catholic Central high school girls volleyball teams played Thursday like the state tournament regulars they have been over the years.
The Demons and Lady Toppers swept their respective WIAA sectional semifinal opponents with relative ease, with Burlington beating Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 25-12, 25-14, 25-17 in Division 1 and Catholic Central beating Plainfield Tri-County 25-8, 25-16, 25-9 in Division 4.
Both Burlington teams reached the WIAA State Tournament last season and both are on track for that again. They have a combined match record of 35-0 and games record of 105-3, playing only their respective conference opponents prior to the playoffs, and they roll into the sectional finals Saturday on their home courts.
The Demons (16-0, 48-2), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the midseason Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, will host unranked Muskego (13-8, 39-27) at 3 p.m. and the Lady Toppers (19-0, 57-1), ranked No. 1 in Division 4, will host sixth-ranked Green Bay NEW Lutheran (6-4, 19-13) at 7 p.m.
BURLINGTON 3, BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The Demons started quickly and finished their match in just about an hour behind a dominating performance at the net and from the service line.
The offense was spread across the net, with Camryn Lukenbill putting down eight kills, Abby Alan and Mackenzie Leach seven each and Lydia Biggin six. Burlington hit .294 as a team, led by Biggin (.375), Lukenbill (.350) and Leach (.333). Alan didn’t hit as well (.188), but had four blocks (two solo, two assists).
The Demons served at an 87.7 percent clip with 11 aces. Sam Naber went 13 for 13 with three aces, Lizzy Stoffel was 12 for 13 with three aces, Victoria Van Dan was 8 for 8 and Amanda Veil was 9 for 13 with three aces.
“We had great control of the match,” Burlington co-coach Teri Leach said. “We had a very happy balance between the hitters and our serving pressure.”
Van Dan (18 assists) and Ella Safar (10) had all the Demons’ set assists, while Naber and Leach took care of the defense with 16 and 11 digs, respectively.
The match had an anticlimactic finish as the Red Devils (6-5, 22-17) were aced on match point in game three.
Muskego, like Burlington, is a perennial state power with two state titles and 14 state tournament appearances since 1996, but no appearances since 2014. Burlington has 11 state appearances, including the last six years straight, and four titles since 1997.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, TRI-COUNTY 0: The Lady Toppers were supposed to play Almond-Bancroft in the sectional semifinal, but a member of the Eagles came in contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and the team had to forfeit its regional title it won over Tri-County.
It probably didn’t matter anyway, because Catholic Central has been virtually unstoppable this season. One of the main reasons has been the team’s serving.
“We killed them with our serving,” Lady Toppers coach Wayne Schultz said. “We’ve been doing that to most teams this year. I’ve always emphasized as a coach that you win by serving and win by passing. That’s been our focus.”
Catholic Central served a season-high 22 aces, led by sophomore serving specialist Kelly Pum with a season-high eight, junior outside hitter Makayla Vos with four and senior libero Grace Antlfinger with three.
“We get (point) runs all the time when Kelly is serving,” Schultz said.
Taking care of the offense at the net was once again senior outside hitter Sammie Seib, who had 14 kills and no errors on 20 attempts, a hitting percentage of .700. She is hitting .390 for the season. Junior middle hitter Julia Klein and senior outside hitter Lainey Dirksmeyer combined for 10 kills.
Senior setter Ella Shaw had 22 assists and also served well, Schultz said. Dirksmeyer had 10 digs and Antlfinger and Seib had seven each.
The Lady Toppers, who have won state titles in six of their eight state tournament appearances, beat NEW Lutheran 3-0 in last year’s sectional final.
