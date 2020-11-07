WIAA Girls Volleyball: Burlington aims for fifth state championship: WITH VIDEO

“Burlington has a really good youth program in the summer through summer camps, with kids who are in kindergarten playing. These camps get little kids interested in the sport and encourage them to play at a higher level like on a club team. As a kid the camps are really exciting since many of the varsity girls help coach the camps.”

Two of the players at the forefront of Burlington’s success are Naber and Lukenbill, who are senior co-captains with Amanda Viel and Mackenzie Leach.

Naber is the most recent Burlington player to receiver a Division I scholarship — she accepted an offer from Marquette as a freshman — and is perhaps the force that most drives this team. The senior libero has a competitive desire that has been instrumental in inspiring her teammates.

“Defense is perfect for her because she truly takes it as a battle,” Little said. “Anyone who scores on her, that is a personal slight on her and she will do whatever it takes to win. She is as cut-throat of a competitor as I’ve ever coached.”