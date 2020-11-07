WIAA Girls Volleyball: Burlington aims for fifth state championship: WITH VIDEO

There will be little cheering and no trophy presentation Saturday night.
Players competing in the WIAA Division 1 Girls Volleyball championship game will be expected to file out of of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School as soon as possible afterward and be on their way. The celebration will come later. So will the gold championship trophy, which is being shipped and not presented.
Such is life in 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the reality of all the above is just fine with Burlington’s juggernaut program. They’ve been there and done that as far as winning championships. They’re just savoring the opportunity to compete at the highest level during a season that easily could have been wiped out by the pandemic.
“There were a lot of unknowns and, as the season progressed, you just never felt secure with anything,” said Teri Little, who is Burlington’s co-coach with her uncle, Dan Lynch. “We just wanted to come out and make the best season we could.
“The girls have been incredibly resilient, incredibly positive. Everything was so different and rather than focusing on the negatives of the changes, the girls kept focusing on the positives and what opportunities they had ahead of them.”
What a strange year it has been for the Demons. They’ve been forced to compete with facemasks, as players from every other team have had to do. They’ve had to drastically scale back their schedule and have not been able to forge as much of an elite identity by competing in the state’s top tournaments.
Through it all, these Demons have still proceeded as they have during the last decade, when they won four state championships and made five other tournament appearances. From the inspiration provided by Camryn Lukenbill to the sheer desire that Samantha Naber brings to every match, Burlington has won each of its 17 matches and is 49-2 in sets.
Sure, circumstances have prevented this team from being as battle-tested as the program was during other championship runs, but so what? The Burlington community specializes in developing extraordinary volleyball players. Combined with nearby Catholic Central, which is competing in the Division 4 state tournament Saturday, the two programs are a combined 37-0 in matches and 99-5 in sets.
“The culture is impeccable,” said senior defensive specialist Amanda Viel. “Without the coaches guiding us with positivity and smartness, I feel like the team would be completely different. With our culture, as soon as we get on the court, we try our hardest, and with every touch of a volleyball we try to get better.”
Mackenzie Leach, who is the eldest of Little’s four daughters — they all play volleyball — has been developing her game most of her life.
“The reason why Burlington volleyball is so good is because in Burlington kids start playing volleyball at a really young age,” Leach said. “I personally started playing volleyball for Burlington Elite when I was 9 years old, and I know it is the same case for many others on the teams.”
“Burlington has a really good youth program in the summer through summer camps, with kids who are in kindergarten playing. These camps get little kids interested in the sport and encourage them to play at a higher level like on a club team. As a kid the camps are really exciting since many of the varsity girls help coach the camps.”
Two of the players at the forefront of Burlington’s success are Naber and Lukenbill, who are senior co-captains with Amanda Viel and Mackenzie Leach.
Naber is the most recent Burlington player to receiver a Division I scholarship — she accepted an offer from Marquette as a freshman — and is perhaps the force that most drives this team. The senior libero has a competitive desire that has been instrumental in inspiring her teammates.
“Defense is perfect for her because she truly takes it as a battle,” Little said. “Anyone who scores on her, that is a personal slight on her and she will do whatever it takes to win. She is as cut-throat of a competitor as I’ve ever coached.”
Reflecting on her progress in volleyball, Naber said, “I was very dedicated to getting better and I still am. No matter how many games I won, or aces I served or how many digs I got, it will never be good enough for me. There is always a way to better my game and this is what I strive for. The Milwaukee Sting, my coaches, and my parents are a big contributor to helping me become an all-around better player. My coaches have challenged me in every way possible. And my parents have made me a better player because they are the ones that gave me the opportunity to play.”
While Naber has a four-year record of excellence with the Demons — she started on the 2017 and ‘18 state championship teams — Lukenbill has a contrasting story.
Lukenbill stated as a freshman but then was derailed by a back issue. After playing only sparingly as a sophomore and not at all as a junior, the 5-foot-11 middle blocker has returned as a senior to give the Demons plenty of intimidation and inspiration.
“It’s just the leadership she brought having sat out,” Little said. “She’s was one of the first ones to get on board with remaining positive and taking the opportunities that existed in front of us because she’s been through the ringer herself. So any opportunity to her she was going to take as a gift.”
That’s, indeed, been the case for Lukenbill, who is ranked fifth academically in her class.
“We came into the season not knowing what to expect,” Lukenbill said. “From the beginning, our coaches told us we’re going to compete like we’re playing for a state championship.”
That’s the position the Demons have put themselves in Saturday, when they play in the state tournament for the 12th time. And there’s so much beyond Naber and Lukenbill.
Hitters Lydia Biggin, Morgan Klein, Leach and Viel are returning starters.
Victoria Van Dam has replaced Kaley Blake, a four-year starter, at setter. Abby Alan has replaced her sister, Emily, a three-year starter, as a middle hitter. Molly Berezowitz, whose sister, Maddie, was the 2018 All-Racine County Player of the Year, is taking on a larger role this season.
All the pieces are in place. Not it’s just a matter of heading 180 miles northwest to Wisconsin Rapids and getting the job done. Nothing new there for this program, even though pretty much everything else will be with the tournament.
“Our chemistry on the court is amazing, because we relate to one another on and off the court,” Viel said. “By this we courage every teammate to do things out of our comfort zones and try our hardest even if we are playing a game during practice. This team is not like any other because we know each one of us is capable to step up to the next level and play with every effort.
Added Naber: “The biggest strength of our team is our grit, hard work, and experience. I believe we train at the deepest level in the state. Our coaches have experience of training several state championship teams, and they incorporate college aspects to our practices. Our players respond to our coaches’ feedback and work hard every practice to make adjustments.
“Several players on our team have been to state and know what it takes to win big matches. Muskego was our biggest match of the season with the most experience playing and beating tough teams in their conference. Despite their record, we beat them 3-0 because of our preparation at practice and the wealth of experience from both the coaching staff and players.”
