WIAA girls tennis: St. Catherine's Smith in contention for medal

Kate Smith is two victories away from winning the state medal that she made her goal this season.
The senior for the St. Catherine’s High School girls tennis team split her two matches on Friday in the WIAA Division 2 Girls Tennis Tournament at the Sports Core in Kohler.
She moves into the consolation round Saturday and if she wins two matches, she will earn a fifth-place medal.
Smith (17-3) plays Fiona O’Flaherty (17-3) of La Crosse Aquinas at 9 a.m., today. If she wins, Smith advances to the fifth-place match at 11:30 a.m.
Angels head coach Todd Anderson compares O’Flaherty’s game to Maahum Jan of University School of Milwaukee, whom Smith defeated 6-3, 6-2 in a first-round match Oct. 7 at the East Troy Sectional.
On Friday, Smith opened against Alysa Pattee (10-3) of Waupun in the second round and won 6-2, 6-0.
“We knew the rallies would last shorter and I think she finished the match in 45, 55 minutes,” Anderson said. “She did a really nice job and she put pressure on her opponent by just keeping the ball deep. And when the girl tried to come up, she finished her off.
“Kate dictated the pace of play again and the girl got frustrated, basically.”
One hour later, Smith played against defending Division 2 champion Baluck Deang (12-1) of Madison Edgewood. Deang went on to defeat Smith 6-0, 6-2.
In the 2019 state tournament, Deang defeated Sarah Gesner of Prairie 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to win the championship.
“Deang loves pace and Kate started out by trying to see if she could cope with that pace,” Anderson said. “She did early on. They had a lot of close matches in the first three games. But any time the pace got a little shorter, Deang made her pay.
“And after we made some adjustments and tried to take it out of her strike zone, she hit some beautiful passing shots by Kate. She’s the state champion for a reason and I see no reason why she’s not going to be again.”
Smith opened tournament play Thursday with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over senior Sophie Whitley of Amery.
When asked about O’Flaherty, Smith’s first-round opponent Saturday, Anderson expressed confidence.
“O’Flaherty is like Maaham Jan in that doesn’t hit a really big ball, but she’s consistent,” Anderson said. “But when you put pressure on her, she’s susceptible to being pushed back where you can dictate points. So if we hit the ball deep on her and step into shots, Kate is going to get a lot of opportunities to dictate the match.
“That’s what she did versus Maaham Jan and I imagine that’s what’s going to happen (Saturday) as well. I think it will be a closer match than her first two matches, but we’ll see. I’m excited for her opportunity.”
For Prairie coach Nich Schafer, his singles player and two doubles teams lost in the first round Thursday, but he still sees this season as a success.
“It’s been a while since we had that many girls at state,” he said. “It was odd being up at Kohler and not knowing whether you were inside or outside. There were no fans … it was just different.
Molly Cookman (9-11), a junior who was making her second straight appearance at the state tournament, had a difficult first-round draw with No. 6 seed Emily Gauger (19-2) of Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay. And Gauger went on to win 6-0, 6-0.
“She was able to take Molly out of her game first,” Schafer said. “And it was Molly’s goal to get her opponent uncomfortable and out of her game.”
Jaclyn Palmen, a sophomore, and Lily Jorgenson, a freshman, played a credible match for their first time at state. Matched against seniors Maddie Clevette and Abby Davidson of Ashland (9-2), Palmen and Jorgenson (8-4) lost 6-2, 6-3.
“We knew they (Palmen and Jorgenson) were going to have a hard time outside with the team they were playing against,” Schafer said. “They didn’t miss many shots.”
Gabrielle Davis, a senior who made two previous appearances at the state tournament as a singles player, joined Magdelyn Dreifuerst, a junior, to play a strong match. Playing sixth-seeded Emily Dorrow and Jeslyn Singson (8-5) of Waukesha Catholic Memorial, the Prairie team (6-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead before losing 6-4, 6-2.
Catholic Memorial made an adjustment with Prairie leading 4-3 in the first set.
“That was a fun match to watch,” Schafer said. “They were playing really well together. And then the other team made an adjustment and played both back.
“It was two singles players who can hit the ball from the baseline and were struggling to keep up with Gabbi and Maggie in the doubles aspect. We weren’t able to win many games (after the adjustment). We were down 5-0 in the second set and then they started to come back and play to that style more efficiently.”
