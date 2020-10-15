WIAA girls tennis: St. Catherine's Smith in contention for fifth-place medal

In the 2019 state tournament, Deang defeated Sarah Gesner of Prairie 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to win the championship.

"Deang loves pace and Kate started out by trying to see if she could cope with that pace," Anderson said. "She did early on. They had a lot of close matches in the first three games. But any time the pace got a little shorter, Deang made her pay.

"And after we made some adjustments and tried to take it out of her strike zone, she hit some beautiful passing shots by Kate. She's the state champion for a reason and I see no reason why she's not going to be again."

Smith opened tournament play Thursday with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over senior Sophie Whitley of Amery.

When asked about O'Flaherty, Smith's first-round opponent Saturday, Anderson expressed confidence.

"O'Flaherty is like Maaham Jan in that doesn't hit a really big ball, but she's consistent," Anderson said. "But when you put pressure on her, she's susceptible to being pushed back where you can dictate points. So if we hit the ball deep on her and step into shots, Kate is going to get a lot of opportunities to dictate the match.