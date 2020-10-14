WIAA girls tennis: St. Catherine's Smith, five Prairie players ready for state

WIAA Division 2 Girls Tennis Tournament

WHEN: Thursday through Saturday. Play starters at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. 9 a.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

WHERE: The Sports Core in Kohler.

TOP SINGLES SEED: Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood (9-1) defeated Prairie's Sarah Gesner for the championship last season.

TOP DOUBLES SEED: Kala Siddalingalah and Rebecca Daskal (15-2) of University School of Milwaukee.

Racine County qualifiers

Singles

Kate Smith, senior, St. Catherine's (15-2)

Molly Cookman, junior, Prairie (9-10)

Doubles

Jaclyn Palmen, sophomore, and Lily Jorgenson, freshman, Prairie (8-3)

Gabriella Davis, senior, and Magdelyn Dreifuerst, junior, Prairie (6-2)