WIAA Girls Tennis: St. Catherine's Smith, 5 Prairie players ready for state

“Maybe in each set, I would get at the most two or three games,” said Smith, who was born in Beaver Dam and moved with her family to Racine when she was 7. “But I really wasn’t putting in the effort. I was treating it more as something I had to do.

“And now I look at it and I think I’m going to leave everything out on the court. And I’m going to be the most athletic I can be.”

Credit much of that to Caspers, a 1985 St. Catherine’s who in a 14-time singles champion in the Racine on the Lake Tennis Tournament. He was the one who encouraged Smith to achieve results on the court.

“It was just an idea that I tried to instill in her of self belief,” Caspers said. “She always had nice form, she can run, and what I tried to instill into her that, ‘Listen, you can be pretty good. Not just kind of good, but really good.”

Smith has fulfilled her potential, improving from 7-11 as a sophomore to 25-8 last season to 15-2 this fall. Her goal is taking home her first state medal in her third trip to the tournament.

She used her extra free time during the pandemic to hit balls and sharpen her skills. And with her new mindset, she believes anything is possible at Kohler.