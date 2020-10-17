WIAA Girls Tennis: St. Catherine's senior Smith places sixth

“I think the first game in the second set really got me going in a different way of playing the match.”

St. Catherine’s coach Todd Anderson has seen an abundance of matches over the years. But he hasn’t seen many the likes of Anderson’s showdown against O’Flaherty.

“The first set was a tiebreaker and they went back and forth and back and forth,” Anderson said. “Really, four of the six matches were completed by the time she was finishing the first set. It just kept going back and fourth and people were like, ‘Are you serious? They’re still in their first set?’

“There were a lot of long rallies, a lot of trying to finish points and it was a battle of give and take. Kate had opportunities to win the first match and they slipped by because the girl just kept raising her level of play.

“We switched tactics. I told her, ‘If we’re going to win this, we’re going to have to do it by getting her to the net.’ We worked hard this season at making her more accomplished at the net. She won that second set 6-2 by pushing her up to the net.”

After Smith finally finished off O’Flaherty, she had a two-hour break. She took a 20-minute nap and ate some chicken pasta at a nearby restaurant. She also drank plenty of Gatorade.