After she fell just short in the final match of her high school career Saturday afternoon, Sarah Gesner walked off the court in Madison, sat down in the players' area and pulled off a bloody right sock, the result of a turf toe.
"She never said a word about it," said Nich Schafer, her coach at The Prairie School. "I told her, 'If you played in the NFL, you'd probably be sitting out two weeks.' She puts so much effort in with her feet. That's her game — moving and running everything down."
That injury didn't play a significant role in Gesner's 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 loss to Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart in the Division 2 singles championship Saturday of the WIAA Individual State Tournament. But it exemplified what she's been about through four years at Prairie — holding her ground during rough stretches.
And even though she he isn't going to leave Prairie as a state champion, Gesner sure played like one at the Nielsen Tennis Center.
"It's fun to see someone come through the system, be successful and have such a great attitude, no matter whether it's a win or loss," Schafer said. "The flame was never out with her."
After easy victories in Friday's first two matches, Gesner faced what Schafer said were "two big hitters."
The first was Lauren Carson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial, whom Gesner persevered to defeat 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 in the semifinals. Gesner had beaten Carson at last week's sectional meet.
"That match was an all-mental game and she just got the momentum in the second set," said Gesner, who went 26-2 this season. "She was hitting really well and then I tried to go out strong in the third set to sort of break that."
The competition became even more fierce in the championship match against Deang, a junior who placed fourth at No. 1 singles last season.
"She's a very powerful girl," Schafer said. "She's about 6-foot, 6-1, she's left-handed and has huge strokes. It's tough to ace Sarah and she had a handful of them.
"She had a lefty serve and a lefty spin, so we struggled. I think we only had two or three breaks the entire match."
You have free articles remaining.
After losing the first set, Gesner held on for a 7-6 (5) victory to gain some momentum in the second.
"Deang got a little too comfortable and started going for too much, which played into Sarah's game," Schafer said. "That's what Sarah likes to do — make you hit three or four winners. So when you do that, you're going to miss one of those."
But Deang wasn't about to back down. Gesner had a strategy against her, but Deang sometimes rendered that meaningless.
"Her forehand was, I thought, he strongest shot, so I tried to keep it more to her back-hand side, if I could," Gesner said. "But I was on the defensive a lot, so I couldn't always do that."
When asked for a crucial moment in the match, Gesner singled out one shot early in the third set.
"I was up 2-1 in the third set," Gesner said. "It was 2-0 and then she broke me. I kept fighting, but I think she gained a lot of confidence from that break."
But while that loss wasn't how Gesner wanted to end her high school, she took it in stride, even relaxing with a Sunset Smoothie she bought at a nearby mall after leaving the tennis center.
She earned her second straight second-place medal at state — she earned one at No. 1 doubles with graduated partner Hailey Stoltenberg last year — and realized that on another day, she might have won the state championship.
Meanwhile, Schafer said Gesner earned a great deal of respect from a large group of fans, many of whom were congratulating her for how fiercely she hung in there against Deang.
Indeed, there was a great deal for her to be proud about.
"My coach always says he wants us to peak at the end of our seasons and I feel I did that each season," Gesner said. "This last match was sort of the peak of my career, so I think it was a good way to wrap it up."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.