WIAA girls swimming: Burlington medley relay team places eighth

The Burlington Co-op girls swim team felt right at home Saturday afternoon during the WIAA Division 1 State Meet.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the site was changed from the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison to Waukesha South High School. Members of Burlington's team frequently practice at the facility.

"It's basically like their home pool," Burlington coach Denita Jones said.

And the seven girls who qualified for Burlington Co-op had more than respectable performances.

Behind an eighth-place 200-yard medley that was within 2.5 seconds of medaling, the Demons placed 14th in the 30-team meet with 47 points. Brookfield East won its second straight state championship with 340 points.

"I think everyone had an incredible meet," Jones said. "It didn't seem that being in the state meet affected them that much. Mentally, they all went in and had awesome swims and did everything that we as coaches asked them to.

"They all did quite well."