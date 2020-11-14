WIAA girls swimming: Burlington medley relay team places eighth

The Burlington Co-op girls swim team felt right at home Saturday afternoon during the WIAA Division 1 State Meet.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the site was changed from the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison to Waukesha South High School. Members of Burlington's team frequently practice at the facility.
"It's basically like their home pool," Burlington coach Denita Jones said.
And the seven girls who qualified for Burlington Co-op had more than respectable performances.
Behind an eighth-place 200-yard medley that was within 2.5 seconds of medaling, the Demons placed 14th in the 30-team meet with 47 points. Brookfield East won its second straight state championship with 340 points.
"I think everyone had an incredible meet," Jones said. "It didn't seem that being in the state meet affected them that much. Mentally, they all went in and had awesome swims and did everything that we as coaches asked them to.
"They all did quite well."
That seventh-seeded medley, comprised of senior Morgan Dietzel, junior Megan Schultz, sophomore Claire Keeker and senior Hania Dahms finished with a personal-best time of 1:50.43. One week earlier, that relay broke an 11-year-old program record with a time of 1:50.63.
Two other Burlington Co-op relays finished 13th.
The 200 freestyle relay of Emilia Dahms, junior Andrea Smith, Keeker and freshman Averi Larsen finished in 1:41.98. That relay was seeded 16th.
And the 400 freestyle relay of Hania Dahms, Larsen, Dietzel and Schultz finished in 3:39.56. That relay was seeded 11th.
Jones was impressed by how Larsen handled the pressure of her first state meet.
"She appeared to not feel any pressure at all," Jones. "She did awesome. She had her best times of the season."
Schultz also finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.84), where she was seeded eighth, and 16th in the 200 freestyle (1:58.65), where she was seeded 11th.
"She just held her own," Jones said. "It's hard when you're trying to taper three weeks in a row."
Dietzel also was 15th in the 200 individual medley (2:16.11), where she was seeded 16th. She dropped a second off her previous-best time.
