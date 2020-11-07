WIAA girls swimming: Burlington Co-op hoping for state qualifiers

The Burlington Co-op high school girls swimming team didn’t have any automatic state qualifiers, but fared well Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 Muskego Sectional at Muskego HIgh School.

The Demons finished third with 299 points, behind winner Muskego (422) and Badger Co-op (362.5).

The highest finishing entry was the 200-yard medley relay comprised of senior Morgan Dietzel, junior Megan Schultz, sophomore Claire Keeker and senior Hania Dahms. The quartet finished in second 1:50.63, 2.4 seconds behind winner Muskego. Last year’s state qualifying standard was 1:50.64, but the relay did not qualify last year.

The Demons’ 400 freestyle relay of Dahms, Dietzel, Schultz and freshman Averi Larsen finished third in 3:40.66 and could qualify. Last year, the relay, which included Dahms, Dietzel, Schultz and the graduated Brianna Smith, finished 19th at state.

Schultz took third in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.09 and fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.19, both events she swam in at state. Saturday’s times were faster than last year’s respective qualifying standards. Schultz was 23rd in the 200 free and 22nd in the breaststroke last year.