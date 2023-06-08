The Prairie School girls soccer team made an impressive comeback in the second half Thursday to beat Shoreland Lutheran 5-2 at Prairie and advance to the sectional championship match Saturday at Pritchard Park.

The Hawks (13-4-1) trailed 2-0 at halftime, but tied the match early in the second half and kept scoring.

The Pacers finish the season 14-6-1.

Division 2

OREGON 2, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines were eliminated from the WIAA playoffs by the Panthers in a sectional semifinal match Thursday at Oregon High School.

This is the second straight year Waterford, which finishes the season 15-4-1, lost to Oregon in the sectional semifinal. Last year, the Panthers won 6-0.

Oregon (20-0-2) is on a 46-match unbeaten streak (43-0-3) since the beginning of last season.

