For the first half Thursday, The Prairie School girls soccer team was losing its battle on its home turf against Shoreland Lutheran in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal at Prairie.

Pacers’ stellar freshman Kalyssa Carter scored both of her goals in a four-minute span, both assisted by her senior sister Kaylee.

But a disallowed goal by the Hawks just before the half was an unlikely catalyst for them to come roaring back in the second half with five unanswered goals for a 5-2 victory over Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie in Wind Point.

Prairie (13-4-1), the No. 1 seed in the sectional bracket and the No. 1 team in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll this season, advance to a sectional championship match Saturday against a familiar opponent.

The Hawks will play Brookfield Academy (14-3-2), the No. 2 seed and fourth-ranked team in the poll, for the second straight season and at the same venue.

The sectional final begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pritchard Park. Last year, Prairie went to state for the first time in three years with a shootout victory over the Blue Knights.

Hawks coach Joe Manley said his team was playing like he wanted it to, but the Hawks couldn’t finish on their good chances.

“We created so many of our own problems and were not playing like we had grown into,” Manley said. “In the first half we were failing to capitalize.”

Prairie thought it finally broke through in the final minute of the first half, but a goal was waved off because of an offside call. However, just the sight of the ball going in the net seemed to give the Hawks the spark they needed.

“That came at a good time,” Manley said. “It was a good halftime talking point. Our pattern of play was really there and goals were available. (The Pacers) were giving it to us and we were not using it.

“It calmed everybody down. You could see the opportunities were there and if we were able to execute what we can to, the goals will come.”

They certainly did — and they came in in rapid succession.

Just two minutes into the second half, junior center back Lily Jorgenson controlled the ball near the top of the box and scored just her second goal of the season, but it was “a fantastic goal that opened things up for us,” Manley said.

Two minutes later, senior Sarah Koker tied the match at 2-2 on a goal set up by an assist from sophomore Sydney Dues.

After that, Prairie stayed with its possession game and continued to put pressure on the Pacers’ defense.

“We settled into a good positional pattern of play in the second half,” Manley said. “All the mistakes we made were corrected in the second half.”

In the 61st minute, senior Amelia Ropiak created her own opportunity on the dribble and scored to the far post to give the Hawks their first lead of the match.

Nine minutes later, in the 70th minute, junior Aishani Dhar scored on a strong individual effort for a 4-2 lead, and senior Fiona Anton capped the scoring in the 75th minute with an assist by Ropiak.

The defense, which Manley said has played well all season in front of first-year starting senior goalkeeper Lexi Kuvshinikov, continued its strong play after allowing the two early goals to Carter. Manley was especially impressed with sophomore right back Anna Shaw.

“Anna had one of her best second-half performance of the season,” Manley said. “She was first to nearly every ball (played in by Shoreland) and they created just two solid chances in the second half.

“Jorgenson and (senior) left back Ruby Flynn have been fantastic all season.”

Pacers goalkeeper Ella Malliet left the match in the 18th minute and Brittany Durham played the rest of the way in goal, allowing all five Prairie goals.

Division 2

OREGON 2, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines were more evenly matched against the Panthers than last year, but Oregon still showed why it’s still the No. 1 team in Division 2 by beating Waterford in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal match Thursday at Oregon High School.

This is the second straight year the Wolverines, who finished the season 15-4-1, lost to the Panthers in the sectional semifinal. Last year, Oregon won 6-0.

The Panthers (20-0-2), who have been ranked No. 1 all season in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll and extended their unbeaten streak to 46 straight matches (43-0-3), will face Union Grove (17-3-0) in a rematch of last year’s sectional final.

Last year, Oregon beat the Broncos 5-0, but Waterford coach Joe Vogt thinks this could be the year the Panthers falter.

“I think (Union Grove) has a shot to beat Oregon,” Vogt said. “Good luck to (Broncos coach) Sean Jung. It would be good for the (Southern Lakes Conference). I don’t think they give our conference a lot of credit.”

Vogt, who has two of the three highest scoring Division 2 players in the state in seniors Taylor Gordon (Division 2-best 41 goals) and Megan Cornell (26 goals, third in Division 2), kept it close throughout the match. They weren’t able to score in their final high school match, but they kept the pressure on Oregon’s net.

“We had our chances,” Vogt said. “We didn’t sit back — we played like we normally do. You can’t defend for 80 minutes against a team like Oregon.

“We played our style — we were physical, they were physical. It was a tough way to end the season, but I’m proud of the way the girls played.”

The Panthers scored in the 13th minute and led 1-0 at the half. In the second half, Oregon scored after a corner kick was turned away by Wolverines freshman goalkeeper Taya Winter, but they couldn’t clear the ball from the box.

Waterford was still missing three starters, but did not use that as an excuse.

“Our back line played well tonight,” Vogt said. (Senior midfielder) Paige Strasser was forced to play in back (because of injuries) and (freshman) Halle Lepak played exceptionally well as the center back.”

Next year comes the tough task of replacing 11 seniors, including Gordon, Cornell and Strasser. Gordon finished with 114 career goals, a total that would have been much higher were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the freshman season of the 11 seniors.

“Taylor would have been pushing our school record (138, set by 2017 graduate Lauren Torhorst),” Vogt said, adding that the seniors have a lot to be proud of over the last three seasons.

“To have three regional championships and two conference titles in the last three years is a pretty impressive résumé for this group,” Vogt said. “We have to reload and retool and that’s our challenge for next year.”