WIAA STATE GIRLS SOCCER

WIAA girls soccer: Prairie loses in Division 4 championship match

MILWAUKEE — Things looked good for The Prairie School girls soccer team early in its WIAA Division 4 state championship match Saturday.

The Hawks took an early 1-0 lead on a corner kick by junior midfielder Sarah Koker and they put plenty of pressure on Lake Country Lutheran's net the rest of the first half. The score was 1-0 at the half.

But the Lightning switched the momentum in the second half and beat Prairie 3-1 for the Division 4 state title.

The Hawks finished their season 12-6-4.

This story will be updated.

