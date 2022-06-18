WIAA girls soccer: Prairie loses in Division 4 championship match

MILWAUKEE — Things looked good for The Prairie School girls soccer team early in its WIAA Division 4 state championship match Saturday.
The Hawks took an early 1-0 lead on a corner kick by junior midfielder Sarah Koker and they put plenty of pressure on Lake Country Lutheran's net the rest of the first half. The score was 1-0 at the half.
But the Lightning switched the momentum in the second half and beat Prairie 3-1 for the Division 4 state title.
The Hawks finished their season 12-6-4.
This story will be updated.