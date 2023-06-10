RACINE — The Prairie School girls soccer team made two comebacks in their WIAA Division 4 sectional championship match Saturday against Brookfield Academy.

They couldn’t quite make a third.

The Hawks answered with a goal each time the Blue Knights scored in the first half, but Brookfield Academy’s third goal midway through the second half held up for a 3-2 victory at Pritchard Park.

Prairie, which beat Brookfield Academy on penalty kicks in last year’s sectional final and went on to be the Division 4 state runner-up, finishes its season 13-5-1.

The Blue Knights (15-3-2) advance to the state tournament for the fourth time, having won Division 4 titles in 2021 and 2017.

The match ended on an interesting note. With the final seconds ticking off the clock, Prairie senior Fiona Anton was attempting to take a shot when she collided with Brookfield Academy goalkeeper Sydnie Dehne in the box.

Prairie’s coaches were looking for a foul and a penalty kick, but the officials ruled the goalkeeper was making a fair attempt at the ball. Anton had to be helped off the field.

“That was tough,” Hawks coach Joe Manley said. “Sometimes you get those (calls), sometimes you don’t.”

The goal that ended up being the match winner was on an individual effort by junior midfielder Claire Tracy, who scored all three goals for the Blue Knights. She had the ball in space, cut to the left and hit a hard left-footed shot from 25 yards that floated over the outstretched hands of Prairie senior goalkeeper Lexi Kuvshinikov.

“She’s so good with her left foot,” Brookfield Academy coach Lee Rogers said. “She cut it to the left, had the open shot and just hit it. Any goalie was going to have a hard time with that one.”

After the goal, Prairie continued to make deep runs, attack the goal and put pressure on the Blue Knights’ defense, but the chances that were there in the first half didn’t materialize in the second half.

Sophomore Meg Decker got deep in the zone several times and sent balls into the box, but no one else from the Hawks was able to get to the ball and Dehne and the defense controlled their space.

In the 66th minute, Decker took a corner kick and the ball went through the hands of Dehne and across the mouth of the goal. However, no one could get to the ball and Dehne was able to chase the ball down.

Prairie had another chance with about 50 seconds left in regulation after foul. The subsequent free kick was sent the ball into the box and there was a scramble, but Ruby Flynn's shot was wide right.

“We just weren’t creating spaces,” Manley said. “I felt like we could get out on them a few different times with what we were doing with the ball and carrying created some nice chances, but it was hard to create any clear-cut chances.

“They’re a good program — all the credit to them.”

Rogers said his defense made the right adjustment at the half.

“We knew what we had to do and we had to clamp it down,” Rogers said. “We gave them two breakaways by not taking care of the ball and I told the girls we have to shore that up and just play smart and keep the ball in front of us.”

The match was even in the first half.

Tracy scored first for Brookfield Academy at 8:20 of the match on a corner kick that went directly into the net. Kuvshinikov got a hand on the high shot, but couldn’t stop it.

“She’s been practicing and practicing that corner kick and putting it in the back of the net,” Rogers said of Tracy. “That paid off for us early.”

The Hawks answered exactly 10 minutes later, at 18:20, when freshman Elle Jaramillo received a pass from Decker, beat two defenders and kicked the ball inside the far post past Dehne, who came out of the net to challenge the shot.

“That was a beautiful through ball for Elle to get on the scoreboard,” Manley said.

Tracy struck again for the Blue Knights at 22:09 on an unfortunate play for Prairie. Tracy kicked the ball toward the goal from a sharp angle and the ball went through the hands of Kuvshinikov and over the line.

The Hawks responded just 22 seconds later off the restart. Decker received the ball, took it herself and fired a shot past the charging Dehne at 22:31.

The two goals was more than Brookfield Academy had allowed in its first two playoff games this season.

Each team had a corner kick in the final few minutes of the half with no success.

The Hawks were without two key players. Sophomore Norah Boerner was out with a knee injury and senior Sarah Koker, who played in Prairie’s 5-2 victory over Shoreland Lutheran in Thursday’s sectional semifinal, was also out with an injury.

Manley didn’t use it as an excuse, but pointed out the chemistry with those players that was built all season was lacking.

“Every group is dealing with injuries and missing starters and things like that, and that sometimes disrupts the rhythm,” Manley said. “I feel like we were a step off in terms of our combinations and keeping the ball the way we had all season.

“It was another great season and I’m very proud of the girls. It’s not how we wanted to end the season, but somebody has to go home and unfortunately, it’s us.”

Rogers was pleased his team was able to get past the No. 1-ranked team in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

“Both teams have been there before, both teams had injuries and both teams stepped up,” Rogers said. “It was the game I expected.”

Prairie loses seven seniors to graduation — Anton, Koker, Kuvshinikov, Amelia Ropiak, Ruby Flynn, Maddie Gaylord and Brie Luchun Ledvina — all of whom lost their freshman seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawks will have a strong nucleus on which to build, with players including Boerner, Decker, Jaramillo, Aishani Dhar, Sydney Dues, Lily Jorgenson and Addy Lalonde.