In just three seasons, Union Grove High School senior forward Lexi Pettit has scored 51 goals. That total ranks third in program history.

But none may have been more important than her most recent two, both scored in Union Grove’s 2-1 victory over DeForest Thursday night in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Union Grove.

After reaching the sectional finals for the first time in program history last year, the Broncos (17-3-0), ranked seventh in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season, are back in the final eight once again.

“Every goal now is worth its weight in gold,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said after the win. “We just seem more relaxed and more ready for this moment.”

With a decent-sized crowd at Union Grove High School, Pettit quickly gave Broncos fans something to cheer about in the fourth minute. Senior midfielder Elizabeth Spang sent a corner kick over the DeForest goalkeeper’s head directly to Pettit, who headed in the ball for an easy goal.

Union Grove had chances to extend the lead in the first half, but missed wide on several shots. The Norskies (17-3-3) started to find scoring opportunities after the first 25 minutes and converted on one in the final minute before the half.

DeForest took advantage of several miscommunications between Union Grove players and put a shot on goal that barely evaded the hands of junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz to tie the game.

“The goal was a glaring example of the domino effect of us making silly errors and then all of a sudden we were level,” Jung said. “Thank goodness it came late in the first half because we were able to regroup right away. We just weren’t in sync with little things that we don’t typically do.”

Early in the second half, both teams were again trying to create rhythm and momentum. The Norskies had a pair of shots on goal early that were saved by Mackiewicz, but as the half wore on, the Broncos began to take control.

After several close calls, Pettit curled a shot over the goalkeeper’s head into the top left corner of the net for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute. Junior Julia James assisted on the goal.

“Lexi was finding space and it was just a matter of time before she scored,” Jung said. “She’s a really special kid. She’s so dangerous in so many ways.”

In Union Grove’s 2-1 win over Monona Grove in last Saturday’s regional final, the Broncos played in a nail-biting 1-1 draw for most of the game before scoring the game-winning goal in the 79th minute. And one year ago in the sectional semifinals, Union Grove had to sweat out the final 20 minutes of its 2-1 win over Waukesha West as the Wolverines relentlessly put pressure on the Bronco defense.

Thursday night may have ended in a similar score, but the final 20 minutes of this match were a completely different story.

Instead of letting DeForest push its back line up on Union Grove, the Broncos continued to attack. The Norskies struggled to keep possession on Union Grove’s side of the field against defenders Sophia Rampulla and Rhyan Hood.

The Norskies didn’t find much success in the middle of the field either, as Spang, James and junior midfielder Lia Peterson took possession nearly anytime DeForest tried to push forward.

In the final 20 minutes of the match, the Norskies were unable to get close enough to even take a shot. Mackiewicz finished with four saves.

“We executed almost perfectly in the last 10 minutes,” Jung said. “Julia is just fantastic and is a physical specimen. She’s strong, fast, athletic, and quick. She does so many things for us and she’s a key ingredient for our success.”

“Rhyan and Sophia were excellent at the center back spot. They really clogged things up all game,” Jung added.

DeForest coach Tim Esser also noticed the difference in athleticism between the two teams.

“Union Grove was just a little bit faster and quicker to the ball,” Esser said. “Their ability to attack the ball a little bit harder than us made a difference. Pettit is also just a struggle to defend. She’s a nice player.”

Pettit has scored a team-leading 26 goals this season. The mark ties James’ total from last season, which is the second-highest in program history. Pettit also has 16 assists this season, also second-best in program history.

“Lexi lost her freshman year to COVID, otherwise she would be shattering just about every record we have,” Jung said. “She’s a really special kid.”

Saturday, the Broncos travel to Oregon High School, just south of Madison, for a rematch with Oregon (20-0-2), which ended Union Grove’s season last year with a 5-0 victory in the sectional finals.

Oregon has not lost a match since the 2021 WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, a 46-match unbeaten streak (43-0-3). The Panthers have reached at least the state semifinals in seven consecutive seasons and won last year.

“They’re obviously very good,” Jung said. “You don’t go undefeated playing teams in the Madison area on accident. We’re an underdog, but I think we’re going to give it a good go. We’re not going to be scared or play intimidated.”