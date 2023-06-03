FRANKLIN — As the public address announcer at Franklin High School counted down the final 10 seconds of a memorable and resurgent season for the Horlick girls soccer team, there were no players hanging their heads.

The Rebels had their season come to an end with a 4-0 loss at Franklin (12-7-0) in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship match Saturday afternoon, but for most of their young team, the hope is that this is just the beginning.

And even with a bright future, this spring has been a remarkable story in itself. After not winning a match in Southeast Conference play in more than three years, Horlick won four this year to climb into the top half of the conference with a 4-3-0 record.

After winning 16 total games since the start of the 2018 season, the Rebels finished their 2023 season at 17-7-1, their best record since 2014. They had a six-match winning streak coming into the regional final.

Along with great team success, Horlick had just as impressive success at the individual level.

Entering Saturday’s match, sophomore Anabella Valdivia had 40 goals and 26 assists. In state statistics posted at Wissports.net, Valdivia ranks sixth in goals scored, tied for third in assists and is second in total points with 106.

Freshman Zariah Kern was also having an impressive season with 21 goals and nine assists before suffering an injury in early May.

“Seeing that makes me feel really proud of myself,” Valdivia said about her record. “I struggle with confidence, but that has made me more confident. It’s weird to think about, especially as a young player.”

The individual and team success led to another big step for the Rebels on Wednesday, when they scored three goals in the second half to beat Milwaukee Rufus King 3-0 to advance to the regional finals for the first time since 2018.

Facing a Franklin team that beat them 5-0 earlier in the season in SEC play, the Rebels once again had a challenge on offense Saturday. Valdivia’s opportunities were few and far between, in part due to the Sabers controlling possession for most of the match.

“I know that it was tough today, but they did give it their all,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. “We just really struggled to maintain and keep possession and that caused us to chase the ball a lot and we got tired pretty quickly.”

What the Rebels lacked in experience, they also lacked in depth. As Horlick and Franklin lined up to start Saturday’s match, Franklin’s bench had eight available players while the Horlick bench featured just three. In a game where water breaks every 20 minutes were mandatory, the Sabers were able to substitute more frequently, especially later in the second half as players began to get tired.

The match was fairly even for the first 20 minutes, with Valdivia able to get a couple chances near the box but unable to get a clean shot on goal. When Franklin wasn’t double- or triple-teaming her, defenders were playing the sophomore with physicality, leading to several fouls being drawn in the first half.

After the first water break, the Sabers gained control of a loose ball deep in the Horlick side of the field and were able to get a shot over freshman goalkeeper Kai Friedrich’s head to take a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute. Franklin added a second goal three minutes later on a counterattack to push the lead to 2-0.

Valdivia had a breakaway chance in the 30th minute to cut the deficit in half, but her only shot on goal in the match was deflected away by the goalkeeper.

After halftime, the Rebels once again were able to stay competitive and threatened to score on several occasions, but they were never able to control the ball long enough against the taller and more physical Sabers.

Following the second-half water break in the 60th minute, Horlick made one final push to try and rally. Players were running harder towards loose balls, using more physicality to try and gain possession and were called for several fouls after having a clean sheet for most of the match.

One foul was deep enough in Horlick territory to warrant a penalty shot, which Franklin converted in the 66th minute to essentially seal the win. The Sabers added one more goal in the 76th minute.

While there were no goals, Friedrich made seven saves and other defenders also helped keep numerous other chances from reaching Friedrich with strong challenges to Franklin's attack.

After the final whistle, Hallebach reminded her team that this is just the beginning for them if they continue to put in the work.

“I’m very proud of this team,” Valdivia said. "We had a hard time last year and we worked hard every single game this year. We’ve come a long way.”

And while senior Arev Buchaklian won’t be a part of future Horlick teams, she did have a memorable moment after the match, earning a round of applause from the fans after the announcer recognized this was her final high school game.

“We’re going to miss Arev very dearly,” Hallebach said. "She’s pushed through some really tough seasons and has been a great example of what perseverance and grit looks like for the rest of the group. We’re so grateful for her.”

As the Rebels look towards the future, they aren’t the only ones expecting big things in the next several years.

“It was a hard-fought game by both teams,” Franklin coach Chris Logan said. “Horlick is super young and it’s going to be a pretty good rivalry going forward. I really like how they play, I think Becky does a great job.

“I just really think the players believe in her and what she preaches. She’s the co-conference coach of the year for a reason. As a coach, she’s really good at getting her players to believe. They’re going to be back for at least a few more years.”

Despite getting shut out, Hallebach believes that having a team as young as hers play in a regional final will be valuable for their development moving forward.

“It’s an incredibly valuable experience,” Hallebach said. "One of the challenges at the beginning of the season was developing that winner’s mindset. Now we’ve got a team that has had a taste of what it means to win and be really competitive. Moving forward that will help build competitiveness and confidence.”

As the Rebels continue to develop, Valdivia is also hoping to improve from one of the top individual seasons in the state. Due to personnel shortages, Valdivia had to play mostly midfield and defensive roles. Moving to forward this season, she found immediate success in scoring hat tricks in three of the team’s first six games.

Looking ahead, Valdivia is hoping to continue improving both with her play and as a leader.

“As time went on, I really didn’t see myself as a leader, but I can see how the team follows and listens to me,” Valdivia said. “That’s made me feel more like a leader. We’re a young team and I’m really excited for us to keep getting better.”

Horlick saw Saturday it still has work to do if it wants to compete with the best in southeast Wisconsin. But Saturday also provided a chance for the Rebels to view just how far they’ve come in the first place.