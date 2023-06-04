The Waterford High School girls soccer team won its third straight WIAA Division 2 regional championship Saturday, but it definitely wasn’t easy.

The Wolverines trailed Elkhorn 3-0 just 24 minutes into the match and held that score until the half, then pulled off a major comeback to tie the match at the end of regulation.

Senior standout midfielder Megan Cornell finally scored the match-winning goal in the second overtime period for a 4-3 victory and a date with top-ranked Oregon in a Division 2 sectional semifinal Thursday at Oregon.

“This was one of the most impressive comebacks I have been a part of as a coach at any level,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “We scored three goals in an 11-minute span, with the tying goal coming in the 78th minute.”

The Wolverines (15-3-1) and Elks (13-3-3) had already played a tight match during Southern Lakes Conference play on May 16. The teams were tied 2-2 at the half, Waterford took a 5-2 lead and Elkhorn cut it to 5-4 before the Wolverines finally won.

The Elks scored at 9:33, 20:51 and 23:26 in the first half to take the lead. They were double-teaming Waterford standout forward Taylor Gordon, who has scored 41 goals to rank sixth in the state, and the Wolverines were also a little flat.

“We got beat to every 50-50 ball,” Vogt said.

Vogt switched to a 4-4-2 formation to offset the double teams and to put more pressure on the defense, but Waterford couldn’t convert on several chances before the end of the half.

Vogt kept the same formation to open the second half and the Wolverines played more aggressively. That tired out Elkhorn’s defenders, Vogt said, and Waterford was finally able to cut into its deficit.

With about 13 minutes left in regulation, Gordon broke loose in a big way by scoring goals at 67:03, assisted by Cornell, and 68:32 (unassisted) to pull the Wolverines within 3-2.

At 78:16, Gordon scored her third goal of the half to tie it and regulation ended at 3-3.

After a scoreless 10-minute first overtime, the match went to the second extra period and that’s when Cornell came through unassisted at 96:00. The defense held the rest of the way for the win.

“Great players take over the game when they need to and that happened tonight in the final 50 minutes of the game,” Vogt said. “Both teams hit balls off the post in the overtime periods before Megan Cornell scored the game winner.”

Vogt said the offensive surge was helped by senior outside back Halle Rowder, who “put constant pressure on their defense making runs out of the back.”

Waterford freshman goalkeeper Taya Winter replaced sophomore Cora Beckley after the Elks’ goals and made six saves in 77 minutes of play. Beckley made two saves.

In the sectional semifinal, the Wolverines, who are on a seven-match unbeaten streak, will have their hands full with Oregon (19-0-2), ranked No. 1 in Division 2 all season in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. The Panthers beat another SLC team, Westosha Central, 2-0 in the other regional final.

In last year’s sectional semifinal, Oregon beat the Wolverines 6-0, then beat Union Grove 5-0 in the sectional final on the way to the Division 2 state title.

The Panthers have been to state seven straight times and have won three titles.

UNION GROVE 2, MONONA GROVE 1: A goal by Lia Peterson in the final minutes of the match gave the Broncos a win in a chaotic WIAA Division 2 regional final Saturday at Union Grove.

The Broncos (16-3-0) scored three minutes into the match after a counter attack. Lexi Pettit passed over to freshman forward Miley Morgan who finished with her left foot to make it 1-0.

The lead wouldn't last long. The Silver Eagles (11-5-5) scored off a counter attack of their own to level the game at 1-1 in the 15th minute. The game remained level to halftime and set the stage for a frantic second half.

"It was chaos the whole second half," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "It became a contest of who could clear the ball better.

"There was a lot of tackling and you couldn't settle the ball down."

That chaos reached fever pitch in the late stages when Union Grove briefly paused when players thought a foul should have been called. The foul call never came and play broke the opposite direction with goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz breaking up a one-on-one breakaway at the top of the penalty area in the 70th minute to keep the game at 1-1.

Mackiewicz finished the match with seven saves.

The Broncos found the game-winner with two minutes remaining in the match. Elizabeth Spang delivered a corner kick deep to the back post where Pettit deflected the ball back across goal for Peterson to tap home from a yard out.

Union Grove, entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed, advances to host No. 3 DeForest (17-2-3) in the sectional semifinals Thursday. As Jung noted, the two teams will be evenly matched.

"We're basically looking at a mirror," Jung said. "(DeForest) likes to play at the back and counter attack. Playing at home could be a huge advantage for us."

PRAIRIE 9, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Hat tricks for Meg Decker and Amelia Ropiak highlighted a high-scoring afternoon for the Hawks in a WIAA Division 4 regional final Saturday at Wind Point.

Prairie (12-4-1), entering the tournament as a No. 1 seed and No. 1 ranked in Division 4 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored early and often against the Lady Toppers (6-12-0).

Decker scored the opening goal in the fifth minute off an assist by Elle Jaramillo. The two reversed roles for a goal in the 12th minute with Jaramillo adding a second goal, scoring unassisted, one minute later.

"The combination play and tempo at which we played made all the difference," Prairie coach Joe Manley said. "We talked about tempo before the game and settling into a speed of play that we wanted and the girls executed very well."

Decker and Ropiak combined to score the next five goals with both completing their hat tricks. Decker scored in the 30th and 40th minutes with assists from Sydney Dues and Ropiak. Ropiak scored in the 36th, 47th and 50th with assists from Sarah Koker, Decker and Fiona Anton.

The last of the scoring came from the penalty spot. An intricate piece of combination play for Prairie led to a foul on Decker at the edge of the penalty box. Aishani Dhar stepped up to the spot and scored, making it 9-0 after 60 minutes.

"The combination play and finishing was something we've been building to," Manley said. "It is wonderful to watch when it all comes together."

Prairie will host No. 4 seed Shoreland Lutheran (14-5-1) in a sectional semifinal Thursday. The Hawks defeated the Pacers 3-2 in their opening match of the season April 5 at Prairie.

MUSKEGO 10, CASE 0: The Eagles were upended in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Saturday at Muskego.

The Eagles (3-12-2) entered their second straight regional final on a high note. Their win over Oak Creek in the regional semifinals broke a six-game winless drought and was their sixth match of the season scoring multiple goals.

Entering as the No. 9 seed meant advancing to play against the top-seeded Warriors (14-1-2), who finished No. 1 in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. Muskego played every bit the part to earn the win.