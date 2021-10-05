WIAA Girls Golf: Union Grove, Prairie win sectional championships; Roberts, Lawler take individual titles

“We were definitely the underdog, not just in the sectional, but for the season,” she said. “We didn’t get the ranking statewide we felt we expected, but I think the girls on my team have come to realize the potential we have.

“We have gotten the confidence and are a good team.”

Swanson sees a confident, fun group and is ready to see what they can do at state.

“They cheer each other on and all work hard,” Swanson said. “We weren’t picked to come out of this sectional. It felt good to get to state. I am really proud.”

After a year at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, the state tournament returns to University Ridge. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wisconsin would not allow any of their athletic facilities to be used in 2020.

Burlington, which also qualified for the sectional, was seventh with 384. Sophomore Kendall Kafar led the Demons with an 88 and senior McKenzie Plitzuweit added a 93.

Division 2 Wrightstown Sectional

Prairie got off to a rough start, coach Carrie Massey said, but the Hawks leveled out, thanks in large part to junior medalist Sophia Lawler, and won the championship of the Wrightstown Sectional Tuesday at Hilly Haven Golf Course in De Pere.