WIAA Girls Golf: Union Grove, Prairie win sectional championships; Roberts, Lawler take individual titles

The website Wisconsin.golf predicted Monday that two high school girls golf teams other than Union Grove were expected to earn trips to the WIAA State Tournament from the Division 1 Westosha Central Sectional on Tuesday.
Someone forgot to tell the Broncos it wasn’t supposed to be their year.
Led by sectional medalist Norah Roberts and No. 3 player Lexi Manteufel, Union Grove nearly matched their score from last week’s Union Grove Regional by totaling 310 and winning the sectional by seven shots over the host Falcons at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.
It was the first sectional title in school history and is the fourth team state appearance for the Broncos, who finished second in the sectionals in 2015, 2016 and 2019. Union Grove and the Falcons will make the trip to University Ridge Golf Course in Verona for the state tournament Monday and Tuesday.
“I think this is the toughest sectional in the state as far as competition goes,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “There are a few great players who aren’t going, and for us to come out of that sectional is pretty awesome.”
The website said Westosha Central, which was playing on its home course, and Kettle Moraine, which was going for its sixth straight state team appearance and 10th since 2006, were the ones heading to state.
Both have been ranked ahead of Union Grove virtually all season by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, although the Broncos moved up to sixth in the final poll, while the Falcons remained second and the Lasers were ninth.
Roberts, a junior, helped make sure the Broncos were the ones to advance.
Roberts, who tied for third in Division 1 at last year’s state tournament, was predicted to earn a place at state as an individual by the website. She had another strong round, matching the 71 she shot at the regional, but she had to work overtime to earn the sectional title.
She shot a 1-under par 71 that included a 3-under 33 on the front nine with three birdies, then, on the tougher back nine, she had two bogeys for a 38.
Roberts’ playing partners, Kettle Moraine senior Jenna Anderson and Milton junior Hannah Dunk, also shot 71s — in fact, all three parred the final four holes — and they had to do a playoff.
“I knew we all shot the same thing, but I didn’t know there was going to be a physical playoff,” Roberts said.
Roberts overcame that moment by making quick work of the playoff. On the first playoff hole, the par-4 first hole, all three players hit their tee shots on the fairway. Roberts hit her second shot first and put the ball 15 feet from the hole, while Anderson hit to 20 feet and Dunk missed the green short.
After Anderson and Dunk missed their third shots, Roberts drilled her putt for a birdie to end it.
“I knew if made it I would win the whole thing,” said Roberts, who had 29 putts in her round. “I knew I was putting well and when I hit it, halfway there I knew it was in.
“It was really exciting — I knew my team won and was going to go (to state) as a team. It was very emotional and I’m so happy.”
One of the other keys was the play of Manteufel for the second straight week. The sophomore shot 37 on the front nine, matching Roberts’ three birdies, then added a fourth birdie on the back nine and shot 39 for a lifetime-best 76.
Manteufel shot her previous best, a 77, last week at the regional.
“I can’t say enough about Lexi,” Swanson said. “Lexi was just amazing.”
Roberts also praised her teammate.
“She played really well and she’s improved a lot,” Roberts said. “It’s so good to see how far she’s come. She was confident.”
Senior Ali Torhorst shot an 80 (38-42) and junior Allie McBryde had an 83 (38-45) to round out Union Grove's top four, who combined for 12 birdies.
Roberts said the lack of attention this year was disappointing, but that may have been a motivating factor in how well the Broncos have been playing.
“We were definitely the underdog, not just in the sectional, but for the season,” she said. “We didn’t get the ranking statewide we felt we expected, but I think the girls on my team have come to realize the potential we have.
“We have gotten the confidence and are a good team.”
Swanson sees a confident, fun group and is ready to see what they can do at state.
“They cheer each other on and all work hard,” Swanson said. “We weren’t picked to come out of this sectional. It felt good to get to state. I am really proud.”
After a year at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, the state tournament returns to University Ridge. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wisconsin would not allow any of their athletic facilities to be used in 2020.
Burlington, which also qualified for the sectional, was seventh with 384. Sophomore Kendall Kafar led the Demons with an 88 and senior McKenzie Plitzuweit added a 93.
Division 2 Wrightstown Sectional
Prairie got off to a rough start, coach Carrie Massey said, but the Hawks leveled out, thanks in large part to junior medalist Sophia Lawler, and won the championship of the Wrightstown Sectional Tuesday at Hilly Haven Golf Course in De Pere.
It was the second straight sectional title and seventh overall for Prairie, which next week will make its 10th appearance at state since 2010, the season the girls program at Prairie began.
The state tournament returns to University Ridge in Verona Monday and Tuesday after a year at Blackwolf Run in Kohler because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hawks won the regional and sectional titles despite having to make four round-trip drives of around 280 miles and five hours, which includes both tournaments and a practice round at each of the courses. In all, the team logged more than 1,100 miles and 20 hours on the road.
Lawler had another impressively consistent round to win the individual title, matching not only her total score from the regional, a 76, but shooting her third and fourth straight nine-hole rounds of 38.
Lawler, who tied for third in Division 2 at the state tournament last year, had three birdies, including two on the back nine, and won by eight shots over Emma Laundrie (84) of team runner-up Freedom (364).
Lawler’s round included an odd finish. She had a strong drive on the 18th hole, but had to wait to hit her second shot because of the group ahead of her. After the delay, she mishit her second and third shots and finally got on the green in 4, then drained a long putt for bogey.
“I was consistent all day,” Lawler said. “I was putting really well and hitting my wedge shots close. My short game was really good today and really helped me succeed.
“It felt good to end it (with the putt).”
Lawler has had a nice progression in her sectional scores. As a freshman in 2019, she shot 100. Last year, she shot an 83 to lead the Hawks to state.
Massey said after Lawler, the rest of the Hawks had their struggles, but came though and played consistent enough to bring home another sectional championship plaque.
“Sophia was the key,” Massey said. “We started really rough, but take everything into consideration. Most importantly, the girls didn’t give up. They had higher scores (than usual) and they had to buckle down.
“It was nice for them to win. I’m happy with the effort — it was a hard-fought round and they did what they needed to do.”
Senior Maddie Maraccini shot a 93 for Prairie and Kadyn Peery, one of three sophomores on the team, had a 95. The Hawks’ other two players, sophomores Aishani Dhar (96) and Addison Lalonde (97), had not played in a sectional before and Lawler was happy they came through.
“I’m really proud of everyone,” Lawler said. “They struggled, but they still pulled through.”
This will be the first time this Hawks group will play at University Ridge, although Lawler, Peery and Maraccini will play in their second state tournament.