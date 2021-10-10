WIAA Girls Golf: Union Grove, Prairie among favorites

The Union Grove High School girls golf team is on a hot streak right now, and it could not have come at a better time.
The Broncos, led by the steady play of not only No. 1 golfer Norah Roberts, but by its entire top four players, have gone from also-rans to one of the favorites in Division 1 for the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.
Union Grove will not be the only Racine County team at state. In Division 2, Prairie has been playing well, posting the best regional score in the state and playing well enough to win its sectional and advance to state for the ninth time since 2010.
Both teams are scheduled to begin teeing off for the first round at University Ridge at 9:40 a.m. Monday, Prairie on the front nine and Union Grove on the back nine, beginning with their respective No. 5 players and working up to the No. 1s (10:20 a.m.).
Union Grove won its own regional with 306 and the Westosha Central Sectional with 310, the lowest respective scores in each tournament statewide.
Roberts, a junior, has been the rock for the Broncos, shooting 1-under par 71s to win the regional and sectional individual titles, the latter in a one-hole, three-way playoff. She is on the short list of favorites to win the Division 1 individual title after tying for third last year.
Roberts averaged 71 in her last five 18-hole tournaments and has been the anchor of the lineup since her freshman year in 2019, the last time Union Grove went to state.
However, the key to the Broncos’ tournament run has been the play of senior No. 2 player Ali Torhorst, sophomore No. 3 Lexi Manteufel and junior No. 4 Allie McBryde. Manteufel had a lifetime-best 76 at the sectional, Torhorst shot 80 and McBryde 83.
The three combined to average just under 80 in regional and sectional play, and their total combined regional/sectional scores were 102 strokes lower than last year, according to the website Wisconsin.golf.
Winning state is definitely not a lock, considering the other teams playing at state.
Leading the way is Brookfield Central, ranked No. 3 in Division 1 by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, which was last year’s champion and a state qualifier for the 12th straight year and 18 of the last 19. Also in the mix is second-ranked Westosha Central, Union Grove’s Southern Lakes Conference rival, SLC champion and close runner-up behind the Broncos at the regional and sectional meets.
Other teams to watch are top-ranked Middleton, with nine straight appearances, and eighth-ranked Waunakee, which tied for second last year and is making its fourth straight trip.
DIVISION 2: Like the Broncos, Prairie, at state for the second straight year and ninth time overall, have been playing steady, even though their scores were higher at the sectional.
The steadying force has been junior No. 1 player Sophia Lawler, who shot back-to-back 76s (both 38-38) at the regional and sectional tournaments.
Last year, Lawler tied for third in Division 2.
The rest of the Hawks’ lineup features sophomore No. 2 player Kadyn Peery, senior No. 3 Maddie Maraccini, sophomore No. 4 Addison Lalonde and sophomore No. 5 Aishani Dhar.
Those four have been pretty consistent this season and if one or more of them has a great round, Prairie should be in the mix for the team title.
Another factor will be University Ridge. The course couldn’t be used last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tournament was moved to Blackwolf Run in Kohler, so even though Lawler, Peery and Maraccini are playing in their second state tournament, they have not seen University Ridge as the tournament course.
Prescott, the defending champion and top-ranked Division 2 team by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin — Prairie was No. 2 — had a spectacular sectional score of 318 and may be the odds-on favorite for a repeat. Another top team is third-ranked Saint Croix Central, which shot 327 at its sectional. Also watch Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart, which has the most titles (15) in state tournament history and has missed state just once in the last 22 years.