WIAA Girls Golf: Union Grove, Prairie among favorites

The Union Grove High School girls golf team is on a hot streak right now, and it could not have come at a better time.

The Broncos, led by the steady play of not only No. 1 golfer Norah Roberts, but by its entire top four players, have gone from also-rans to one of the favorites in Division 1 for the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

Union Grove will not be the only Racine County team at state. In Division 2, Prairie has been playing well, posting the best regional score in the state and playing well enough to win its sectional and advance to state for the ninth time since 2010.

Both teams are scheduled to begin teeing off for the first round at University Ridge at 9:40 a.m. Monday, Prairie on the front nine and Union Grove on the back nine, beginning with their respective No. 5 players and working up to the No. 1s (10:20 a.m.).

Union Grove won its own regional with 306 and the Westosha Central Sectional with 310, the lowest respective scores in each tournament statewide.