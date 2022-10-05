WIAA girls golf, tennis: Prairie golfers win third straight sectional title; Division 1 tennis players advance

The Prairie School girls golf team has had a good thing going over the last three years — actually, make that 13 seasons.

Behind second-place golfer Sophia Lawler, the Hawks won their third straight WIAA Division 2 sectional title Tuesday, finishing two strokes ahead of Wrightstown at the Catholic Memorial Sectional to make their third straight appearance at the WIAA State Tournament.

Prairie continued its run as one of the most successful girls golf programs in the state over the last 20 years, regardless of division, with its 10th overall state team appearance.

Prairie, ranked second all season in Division 2 by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, totaled 354 and Wrightstown, which received honorable mention, totaled 356. Appleton Xavier (third, 361) and Waukesha Catholic Memorial (fourth, 371) were not too far behind.

“It was a lot closer than we thought it was going to be,” Hawks coach Carrie Massey said. “We were in the second wave of teams and Wrightstown and Xavier were in the first wave. By the time Xavier was done, we knew we beat them.”

Since the girls program began in 2008, the Hawks have been represented at state 13 times in 15 years. The team went to state for seven straight years beginning in 2010, then went through a rebuilding phase between 2017 and 2019 before re-emerging in 2020 with their current string of sectional titles.

Lawler, a senior, has been a big part of that run, just missing an individual state berth in 2019 before leading Prairie the last three years.

“Sophia has been instrumental in our rebuilding,” Massey said.

Tuesday, she shot a 79 (40-39) at The Broadlands in North Prairie to finish second to medalist Danielle Bruecker of Wrightstown (40-38—78). A double bogey on the final hole by Lawler was the difference, although Bruecker chipped in for an eagle 3 on the par-5 16th hole to help her cause. Lawler had two birdies on the back nine.

Prairie’s other four golfers shot 95 or better — junior Kadyn Peery finished seventh with 40-47—87 (one birdie), junior Addison Lalonde was 12th with 47-46—93 and junior Aishani Dhar (48-47) and freshman Adelyne Ruetz (45-50) tied for 13th at 95.

On 18, Lawler missed the green with her tee shot, chipped on and three-putted for a 5.

Lawler said she was not happy with her final hole, but once she found out her team was headed back to state, she put it right behind her.

“That’s all that matters,” Lawler said. “As individual, it was so frustrating to miss that, but once I looked at the scoreboard, I’m excited we’re going back.

“That was obviously the goal.”

Massey was happy with all her players, but Ruetz, playing just her sixth 18-hole round, was particularly impressive.

“I’m super proud of her,” Massey said. “It was stressful, but she handled it extremely well.”

The Hawks were motivated by their performance at last week’s regional tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club, where they were second, but totaled 382.

“They were all disappointed about the regional, but they had good practices and were able to pull out the sectional win,” Massey said.

The top four players are familiar with University Ridge, site of the state tournament, so Ruetz is the only one there for the first time.

“We look forward to the challenge,” Massey said.

Girls tennis

WIAA DIVISION 1 GREENDALE SUBSECTIONAL: Union Grove had four flights advance and Case had three Tuesday at the WIAA Division 1 Greendale Subsectional played at the Village Club in Franklin.

All three of Union Grove’s doubles teams will play in Wednesday’s Franklin Sectional, also at the Village Club.

The No. 1 doubles team of junior Mallory Dam and senior Kyra Hagen, the Broncos’ top two singles players, improved to 11-0 as a doubles team by winning their only match of the day, 6-0, 6-0 over Horlick sophomores Caitlyn Lindholm and Adamaris Moreno.

At No. 2 doubles, where two victories are needed to reach the sectional tournament, Broncos juniors Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke (19-10) beat Park freshmen Karina Ramos and Karla Limon 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and rallied to beat Case senior Valerie Harman and junior Elise Kaesermann 4-6, 6-2, 10-2 in the final. Dinauer and Gehrke played at No. 1 doubles during the regular season.

At No. 3 doubles, seniors Madelyn France and Olivia Kaminski (15-8) beat freshman Marissa Feuerstein and sophomore Liliana Hoffman of St. Catherine’s/Lutheran 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinal and senior Noura Deanparvar and junior Tamara Needeljkovic of Case 6-0, 6-1 in the final.

Union Grove senior Eden Jensen (16-15) won her only match of the day at No. 1 singles, beating Kenosha Bradford senior Maddie Brown 6-2, 6-2.

For Case, senior No. 1 singles player Janavi Munagavalasa (13-12) won her only match Tuesday, beating sophomore Siroun Buchaklian of Horlick 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 2 singles, Case junior Mackenna Hatfield (19-6) advanced by winning two matches, beating Nylah Kraus of St. Catherine's/Lutheran 6-0, 6-3, then beating Isabella Gentz of Kenosha Tremper 7-6 (1), 6-3. At No. 4 singles, Eagles freshman Gabrielle Schmidtmann (19-1) beat Alexa Szela of Bradford 6-0, 6-1 and senior Lydia Weaver of Park 6-1, 6-0 to reach the sectional.

At No. 1 doubles, senior Jaqui Villa and freshman Scarlett Hay (14-5) beat senior Sarah Strande and sophomore Mabel Beversdorf of St. Catherine's/Lutheran 6-3, 6-1.

Case and Kenosha Indian Trail each totaled 18 team points, with Union Grove and Kenosha Tremper tied for third with 16 points. Park had two points and Horlick and St. Catherine’s/Lutheran didn’t score. All points carry over to the sectional.