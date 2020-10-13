WIAA girls golf: Prairie's Lawler, Union Grove's Roberts finish third

If not for a quadruple bogey on the par-3 No. 17, Roberts could have been the medalist.

“The wind was in our face going right to left,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She just came up short and it ended up on a cliff. After a couple of attempts, she ended up taking a drop, but then ended up birdying the last hole.”

After Monday’s first round, Roberts was tied for fifth place with a 42 during a round that was delayed for two and a half hours because of lightning.

And Lawler also handled the treacherous conditions. That was exemplified during one approach shot on an upward slope into strong winds.

“It was one of the most beautiful shots I’ve seen and she put it on the green,” Massey said on Monday. “Right now, her ball-striking is the best I’ve seen from her.

“She was just very focused and she’s got a real good pre-shot routine that she does not vary from and I think that helped. She was so laser-focused. It was challenging from the perspective that some people played three holes and then we had a two-and-a-half hour break and they brought us off the course.