WIAA girls golf: Prairie's Lawler, Union Grove's Roberts finish third

A couple of super sophomores from Racine County who are practically neighbors each brought home medals for the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
Sophia Lawler of Prairie and Norah Roberts of Union Grove each placed third in their respective divisions in the tournament, which concluded Tuesday at the Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. Lawler and Roberts are friends who live near each other in Caledonia.
“I’m just fully elated,” said Roberts, who tied for 20th last season as a freshman at the state tournament. “Sophia and I grew up together and I’m proud that she was able to take third and glad that I was able to take third.
“Overall, it was just a tough two days and for both of us to play some good golf was nice.”
Lawler, playing in her first state tournament, had a two-day total of 128 in Division 2 (Monday’s first round was shortened to nine holes because of inclement weather). She tied with Ashley Stanislawski of Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
The Division 2 medalist was Lauren Haen of Appleton Xavier (125).
Behind Lawler, Prairie finished second as a team with a two-day score of 579. That was 19 strikes off the pace of champion Prescott (560) and one stroke better than defending state champion Madison Edgewood.
“I’m really happy how everyone else played because without them, we wouldn’t have done this,” Lawler said. “So I’m not just proud of myself. I’m also proud of them.”
Also for Prairie, Emily Eitel tied for 16th (148), Kadyn Peery tied for 19th (149), Madeline Maraccini was 22nd (154) and Sarah Fosbinder was 36th (171).
It marked the third runner-up finish for the Hawks, who had only three team members just two years ago. They won the Division 2 Tournament in 2010, ’15 and ’16.
“These girls set a goal and they got here,” said Carrie Massey, who started Prairie’s program in 2008. “The conditions were very challenging and the golf course is very challenging itself without the wind.
“I am incredibly proud of them and excited for them.”
Lawler had six pars, eight bogeys and three double bogeys en route to shooting a final round 87. Haen, who was six strokes behind Lawler going into Tuesday’s final round, shot a 78 Tuesday to surge to the top.
Finishing one stroke behind Haen was Ava Salay of Prescott, who had a 126 after her final round 84.
Roberts, who shot a final round 79 for a two-day total of 121, tied with Westosha Central freshman Kyle Walker for third in the Division 1 Tournament. Finishing two strokes ahead of them were co-medalists Jessica Guiser of Hartland Arrowhead and Elise Hoven of Cedarburg.
If not for a quadruple bogey on the par-3 No. 17, Roberts could have been the medalist.
“The wind was in our face going right to left,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She just came up short and it ended up on a cliff. After a couple of attempts, she ended up taking a drop, but then ended up birdying the last hole.”
After Monday’s first round, Roberts was tied for fifth place with a 42 during a round that was delayed for two and a half hours because of lightning.
And Lawler also handled the treacherous conditions. That was exemplified during one approach shot on an upward slope into strong winds.
“It was one of the most beautiful shots I’ve seen and she put it on the green,” Massey said on Monday. “Right now, her ball-striking is the best I’ve seen from her.
“She was just very focused and she’s got a real good pre-shot routine that she does not vary from and I think that helped. She was so laser-focused. It was challenging from the perspective that some people played three holes and then we had a two-and-a-half hour break and they brought us off the course.
“There was no practice range or no putting, so then we just went right back out there. But I think because she’s so structured, I think that helped her a lot. She was just striking the ball extremely well.”
Roberts was hitting her approach shot on the seventh hole when the siren sounded because of lightning. That was followed by the long delay.
“It was the windiest conditions I’ve ever seen in my 24 years of coaching and that was before the storm,” Swanson said Monday.
Despite the trying conditions, though, Roberts never lost her composure.
“Before our weather break, she was hitting the ball fantastic,” Swanson said. “She missed a couple putts, but she was hitting it fantastic.
“And then we came out and she chipped on and parred (No.) 7. And then her first full swing after the break, she kind of chunked it and ended up doubling that hole. And then she came back with a par on 9.
“When we got back after the break, there was a heavy rain and the temperature had dropped, so the conditions were just brutal.”
