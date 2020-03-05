WIAA girls basketball: Waukesha West wears down Waterford in Division 2 sectional semifinal

After a solid first half Thursday night, the Waterford High School girls basketball team was in good shape in its WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game against Waukesha West.
The second half is one the Wolverines would like to forget.
Waterford, the third seed in its half of the sectional, struggled to score in the second half and West took advantage for a 68-46 victory at Elkhorn.
Fourth-seeded West (13-12), also nicknamed Wolverines, advances to play Oregon (20-5) in the sectional final Saturday at Janesville Craig.
Waterford, which lost in the sectional semifinal for the third straight season, finishes the season 16-9.
West led 32-25 at halftime, but Waterford started missing shots, some leading to fast-break points for West.
“We just missed some shots,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “We would fight, fight, fight and naturally get down on ourselves. We had some rushed shots with long rebounds and they got in transition.
“We had plenty of good looks, but had plenty where our execution was the result of impatience. We tried to make plays and every girl played her tail off.”
The teams matched up height-wise, but West, which plays in the tough Classic 8 Conference, had four underclassmen in its starting lineup and was physically more imposing, Brechtl said. West held Waterford to 36 percent shooting (17 of 47).
“They were very physical and they used their strength pretty well,” Brechtl said. “Everything was going too fast and we ran out of gas.”
Junior forward Torie Loppnow, who has been instrumental in Waterford’s late-season push after returning from an injury, led the Wolverines with 16 points and added four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Junior point guard Meghan Schmidt had four assists to go along with eight points.
Senior guard and all-time leading scorer Katie Rohner, in her final game for Waterford, had 10 of her 12 points in the second half and added three steals. She finished her high school career with 1,569 points, 407 ahead of second-place and 2015 graduate Madison Blair (1,162).
The Wolverines’ other seniors on the floor, Mackenzie Stiewe and Annie Benavides, each grabbed a team-high six rebounds and combined for 10 points. Waterford’s fourth senior, Maddie Bartol, has missed almost all of the season with an injury and subsequent surgery.
“The seniors kept on fighting all the way through,” Brechtl said. “They all know how to compete.”
Brechtl commended the seniors not only for their basketball skills and leadership, but their non-basketball activities as well.
“They have done huge things on the floor, but more than that, it’s what they did off the floor," Brechtl said. "They are good role models in the community, great students and well-rounded kids — you can’t teach that.
“The seniors will be hard to replace, but we talked about the good path they left for younger players to follow,” Brechtl added. “The young kids looked up to the seniors and they’re ready to get on that path and take the next step forward.”
West, which shot 57 percent from the field (26 of 45), had four players score in double figures, led by freshman Caden Krohn with 16 points and sophomore Jordyn Hudson with 15.