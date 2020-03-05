WIAA girls basketball: Waukesha West wears down Waterford in Division 2 sectional semifinal

“They were very physical and they used their strength pretty well,” Brechtl said. “Everything was going too fast and we ran out of gas.”

Junior forward Torie Loppnow, who has been instrumental in Waterford’s late-season push after returning from an injury, led the Wolverines with 16 points and added four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Junior point guard Meghan Schmidt had four assists to go along with eight points.

Senior guard and all-time leading scorer Katie Rohner, in her final game for Waterford, had 10 of her 12 points in the second half and added three steals. She finished her high school career with 1,569 points, 407 ahead of second-place and 2015 graduate Madison Blair (1,162).

The Wolverines’ other seniors on the floor, Mackenzie Stiewe and Annie Benavides, each grabbed a team-high six rebounds and combined for 10 points. Waterford’s fourth senior, Maddie Bartol, has missed almost all of the season with an injury and subsequent surgery.

“The seniors kept on fighting all the way through,” Brechtl said. “They all know how to compete.”

Brechtl commended the seniors not only for their basketball skills and leadership, but their non-basketball activities as well.