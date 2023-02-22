The Waterford High School girls basketball team wasted no time and left no doubt in its first-round WIAA playoff game against Park.

The seventh-seeded Wolverines opened the game on an 8-0 run, led 36-12 at halftime and had 13 players score in a 66-31 Division 2 regional quarterfinal victory over the Panthers Tuesday night at Waterford.

Madison Krueger scored 12 points to lead Waterford (12-13), which will play No. 2 seed Waukesha West (20-3) Friday night in a battle of Wolverines in a regional semifinal at Waukesha.

“It’s nice to get an extra game and not have this season end,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We were well-rounded in terms of our offensive attack. We need to be the team that’s hard to figure out who to stop.”

Despite the strong defensive start, it took some time for the Wolverines to find a rhythm on offense. Leading scorer Megan Cornell picked up two quick fouls and had to sit for most of the first half.

Stepping up in her place were senior guards Brooke Weber and Paige Strasser, who each buried two 3-point baskets to boost the offense.

“Paige has a nice shot,” Brechtl said. “We just keep trying to build some game confidence in that shot and tonight she had it.”

Strasser finished with 11 points and Weber had six. Sophomore center Kasey Stelpflug had eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Waterford shot 22 of 63 from the field and was helped by nine 3-pointers and 13 of 20 free-throw shooting.

The Wolverines have won four of their last five games also won a playoff game for the first time in two seasons. They lost to Wilmot in overtime in the first round last year.

Park (6-18) made a small run in the second half to pull within 18 points, but was unable to get closer.

Senior guard Grace Betker, who led the Panthers in scoring this season at 19.1 points per game, scored 10 points in her final high school basketball game.

Sophomore forward My’Asia Bostick led Park with 16 points.

Despite the sour finish, it was still a season of progress for Park in its second year under coach Valerie Freeman. After going 0-22 last season, the Panthers had their highest win total since the 2019-20 season and their 3-11 record in Southeast Conference play matched its best finish since 2018-19.

Division 1

HORLICK 70, MILWAUKEE HAMILTON/AUDUBON 19: The Rebels got their second victory of the season with impeccable timing Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal at Milwaukee.

Horlick (2-23) had lost 17 consecutive games before kicking off the postseason at Hamilton/Audubon and had earned its only victory of the regular season 48-47 against Waukesha South on Dec. 6.

The Wildcats (4-20) had been in a similar situation, losing their last six regular-season games. Their most recent victory came on a forfeit against Milwaukee Vincent Feb. 2 and the last contested game they won was 42-23 over Vincent Jan. 7.

“We are super proud of our girls — they showed up tonight and played as a team to get the win,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “We were hungry to score tonight. Our posts finished well in the paint, we moved the ball around well and played with confidence.”

The Rebels played their best offensive and defensive game of the season Tuesday, scoring a season-high in points and allowing a season-low point total.

“Everyone played hard on both sides of the court,” Sanders said. “Hustle and heart helped us get the victory.”

Senior center Kamya Mooney had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Horlick. Sophomore forward Ameri Lawson also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Trinity Miller played a well-rounded game with nine points, a team-high 13 rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Sophomore forward Brianna Hyde added a career-best seven points and freshman forward Leylanna Cruz had eight points.

Hamilton/Audubon was led by Zahara Mohamed with nine points.

The Rebels have a formidable task in Friday’s regional semifinal, facing Kettle Moraine at Wales. The Lasers are 22-1 and ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll.

Division 3

ST. CATHERINE’S 59, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 39: The Angels used a strong defensive performance Tuesday to snap a six-game losing streak and win their first WIAA tournament game since 2017.

St. Catherine’s led Big Foot 23-12 at halftime and held the Chiefs to one 3-point basket in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal at St. Catherine’s.

The sixth-seeded Angels (10-15) will face No. 3 seed Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (13-11) for the third time this season on Friday in the regional semifinals. The Cavaliers won both of the previous matchups, winning 44-43 at St. Catherine’s and 77-62 at home.

“It feels good to get back on the winning side of things,” Angels coach Jerome King said. “I told the girls that the regular season is in the past and the good thing about the tournament is everyone starts 0-0.”

Kennedee Clark, the lone senior for St. Catherine’s, led the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman guard Laila Collier-White added 17 points and four steals and fellow freshman Aniyah Price finished with 10 points, four assists and four steals.

“We came out and played hard as a team,” King added.

Addie Larson scored 12 points to lead 11th-seeded Big Foot (2-22).

Division 5

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 38, JOHNSON CREEK 28: Addison Schwenn scored a career-high 10 points and the 13th-seeded Lady Toppers played strong defense to upset the fourth-seeded Bluejays Tuesday in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal game at Johnson Creek.

Catholic Central (6-17), which is the only Division 5 team in the predominantly Division 3/Division 4 Metro Classic Conference and won just two MCC games this season, advances to play Fall River (10-15) Friday at Fall River. The 12th-seeded Pirates upset No. 5 Palmyra-Eagle 56-52 in another quarterfinal Tuesday.

Schwenn, a junior guard, has suddenly become a weapon for the Lady Toppers. In their regular-season finale Thursday, a 60-50 victory over St. Catherine’s, Schwenn made two key 3-point baskets in the second half.

Tuesday, she made one 3-pointer in the first half to help Catholic Central take a 15-12 lead over Johnson Creek (13-11). In the second half, she had another 3 and seven total points.

Senior forward Eva Lynch, who scored a career-high 13 points against St. Catherine’s, had all six of her points in the second half to help the Lady Toppers outscore the Bluejays 23-16.

Junior guard Jayden Garratt and senior center Kayla Loos each had eight points, and sophomore forward Tenley Loos had six points to round out the scoring for Catholic Central, which did not attempt a free throw in the game.

While the offense was finding ways to score, the defense took care of Johnson Creek’s top three scorers, who were held a combined 10 points under their collective average of 34.4 points per game.

Leading scorer Brittany Rue (12.2 average) had just five points, Trinity Vallo (11.9) had nine points on three 3-pointers and Dominique Patterson (10.3) led the Bluejays with 10 points. All three players had at least one 20-point game this season — Patterson had a 25-and a 24-point game, Vallo had two 22-point games and Rue had a 22-point game.

“It was a great win against the No. 4 seed,” Catholic Central coach Jeff Tarkowski said. “It was a defensive battle.”