On a day the Union Grove High School girls basketball team had been looking forward to for over a year, instead of ending their WIAA Division 2 sectional final Saturday with a plaque and a cut-down net, the Broncos were left with a harsh life lesson:

Even with years of hard work and massive success while doing things the right way, sometimes the end result is simply out of personal control.

Such was the painful truth for Union Grove on Saturday. It kept its poise after early struggles, but in the end, 20 missed 3-point baskets, significant foul trouble and rebounding struggles were too much for the Broncos to overcome in a 70-51 loss to McFarland Saturday afternoon at DeForest High School.

Arguably the best team in Union Grove girls basketball history, the 2022-23 Broncos set numerous individual and team milestones and finished 25-3.

McFarland (26-2) advances to the WIAA State Tournament Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The 2022-23 Broncos joined the 2013-14 Prairie team (24-1) and the 2010-11 Case squad (22-3) in the unfortunate group of recent great Racine County girls basketball teams to fall one game short of the WIAA State Tournament.

A senior class that weathered a pandemic, worked through previous heartbreaking losses and grew into one of the top five teams in its division, could only watch from the sidelines as the final minutes of their high school careers ran out.

“I’m going to miss playing on this team,” Union Grove all-time leading scorer Sophia Rampulla said. “It just didn’t go our way today. Everything has to come to an end, but I love this team and they’re one of the best teams I’ve ever played with. They’re like my family.”

For coach Rob Domagalski, not only was this his last time coaching this team but also his daughter, Ava.

“You can’t describe in years what all these years have meant,” Domagalski said. “They helped me through some stuff as well. This is family and they’ve been a big part of my life. I love them greatly and they’ll always be a part of who I am and hopefully I did some things to be a part of their life to make it better.”

Saturday afternoon had a feeling of déjà vu for Union Grove. For the second straight year, the Broncos had survived a close call in the sectional semifinals against Waukesha West and had to then travel two hours from home to face a Madison-area team in Dane County.

While Union Grove had a better start on Saturday than it did one year earlier, the Broncos still found themselves facing a steep uphill climb at halftime for the second straight year. This year, the issue for Union Grove was foul trouble.

The Broncos have played some of the best teams in the state, faced large deficits and played on the sectional final stage before. But one thing that Union Grove had yet to face in a game over four years was having four starters each pick up three fouls in the first half.

“Some of that we brought upon ourselves,” Domagalski said. “It was a domino effect that changed our game plan. In a different day, this might be a different game.”

Senior guard Sydney Ludvigsen was the first to reach the mark, picking up her third at the 12:31 mark in the first half when the Broncos were trailing 13-9. Carolyn May was next, picking up her third foul with 5:23 remaining until halftime and Union Grove behind 29-14.

Elizabeth Spang picked up her third foul shortly after May and then the backbreaker was Rampulla being called for her third foul with 2:03 left in the half. Suddenly, sophomore reserves that had played sparingly this year were on the court for meaningful minutes in a playoff game.

“We’ve dealt with foul trouble in the past, but when it’s our whole starting five it’s difficult for us to be aggressive,” Rampulla said.

From the point when Ludvigsen was called for her third foul until the final seconds of the half, Union Grove was held to one basket and was outscored 27-5.

To make matters worse, after senior guard Ava Domagalski buried a 3-pointer from nearly 50 feet away early in the game, the Broncos missed their last 11 3-point attempts of the half.

The game appeared to be nearly out of reach when Rampulla and Spang were called for their fourth fouls eight minutes into the second half, but instead Rampulla found another gear that few other players in the region have.

The UW-Milwaukee basketball commit came back into the game with Union Grove trailing 50-28 and immediately drew a fourth foul on McFarland phenom Teagan Mallegni. With Mallegni, one of the top-ranked juniors in the state, out of the game, the Broncos began to turn up the pressure.

Rampulla began to will her way past anyone tasked with defending her and scored five quick points. McFarland appeared to land another dagger with a 3-pointer to go up 53-35 with eight minutes left, but Rampulla quickly responded with a putback layup.

Then, Union Grove forced turnovers on five consecutive possessions. Even with Mallegni back in the game, Rampulla scored six quick points and May added two fastbreak layups off of steals. Suddenly, the Broncos were trailing by only eight points with 6:38 remaining and the Union Grove side of the bleachers had come to life.

After calling timeout, McFarland coach Sara Mallegni resorted to a unique tactic to try and refocus her team.

“I actually made them jump up and down and yell,” Mallegni said. “It’s against everything that I want to do, but we did that to release tension and remind them that this is still our game and we just need to keep enjoying it.”

The Spartans scored shortly after the timeout to make it a 10-point game and Rampulla had an open 3-point attempt on the next possession, but it rolled off the rim for Union Grove’s 19th missed 3-pointer of the game. Mallegni responded with a 3-pointer to make it a 13-point game with four minutes left, and Union Grove was left having to foul to extend the game but had no players with fouls to give.

“We needed to determine how the game was going to go and not let the other team decide how our season was going to end,” Mallegni said. “We knew Union Grove was going to work hard and we knew that they were going to keep going. At the end there, they were really battling.”

Spang was the first player to foul out, having her high school career end via a whistle from the other end of the court as she was going for a rebound. May was next, having to give her final foul to extend the game.

Fittingly, Rampulla’s final play of her decorated and record-shattering high school career was a hustle play. Trailing by 15, she fought for a rebound and started a fastbreak, driving to the hoop for a layup only to be called for a charge. Leaving the court to a standing ovation, this was not the end Rampulla or anyone else had in mind.

“That’s who she is, she’s our leader,” Domagalski said about Rampulla. “That just shows the character of who she is and what she means to her teammates.”

Ludvigsen was the last to foul out, deciding to foul in the final seconds to not be on the court as the buzzer sounded. Originally aspiring to be a college volleyball player, Domagalski and the bonds with her teammates inspired her to focus more on basketball, which led to her earning a scholarship to Division II Walsh University this fall.

“Our volleyball player freshman year turned into a basketball stud,” Domagalski said. “I’m proud to be a part of that at practice every day. Her attitude has been great.”

“Syd is a great teammate,” Rampulla said. “We can always count on her for a big shot. One of my best friends on and off the court and I think we’re going to stay really close no matter what happens.”

The lone starter to not foul out was Ava Domagalski, who finished with four fouls. In her only year as a starter, Domagalski was another leader who always kept the team steady during tough stretches in games.

“I’m proud of Ava and how she handled herself,” Rob Domagalski said. “To have one of her best games in a sectional final as a senior, I’m so proud. It hurts that I’m no longer coach to her anymore.”

Rampulla finished with 16 points to lead Union Grove. Ludvigsen added 10 points and Domagalski and Spang each scored eight points.

Mallegni finished with 31 points to lead all scorers, with nine points coming from the free throw line.

For the fourth time, Rob Domagalski and the Broncos ended their season one win short of reaching the state tournament. His teams have had closer losses in sectional finals in previous years, but this year’s team still left everything they had on the court.

Despite falling behind early, the team never panicked. Players were missing shots, but Union Grove continued to run its offense and take open shots. Even every starter in foul trouble, the Broncos continued to defend hard and fight for rebounds.

Chemistry, experience and talent can only do so much for a team when shots aren’t falling.

“These are really smart kids,” Domagalski said. “Maybe sometimes that’s why we overthink things on the court. The basketball part is one thing, but not being with this team every day will hit home.”

Now comes the hard part for Union Grove. Falling short of a goal that players and coaches all worked years towards will hurt. But they won’t be alone. Even if they aren’t playing basketball together anymore, Domagalski believes the team will help each other get through the aftermath of the loss together.

“I learned that basketball is more than just a sport,” Rampulla said. “It creates a family that no one could ever take away from you. We did a great thing this season and that’s all I can think about.”

“It’s life,” Domagalski added. “I told them in the locker room there’s going to be bigger challenges in life than a sectional final here at DeForest High School. It’s going to hit you like a ton of bricks and the real question is how you’re going to handle it.”

The same traits and relationships that got the Broncos to this level don’t just go away once a season ends. Winning four conference championships and winning 79 games over four years requires discipline, unity and hard work. Not many people get to learn and experience that before they even turn 18.

“This doesn’t happen in one year,” Domagalski said. “These girls have put their time in for a long time. You need talent but at the same time you need work ethic and chemistry. This has been years in the making. We earned every accolade that we got this year.”

Eventually, the sting of Saturday’s loss will dull. Memories of having to walk past the opponent’s locker room blaring music while celebrating an achievement that they worked years for will fade. The lasting memories from this season for Union Grove will be Rampulla and Ludvigsen’s names on the record board in their gym. A thrilling comeback from 13 points down to shock Waukesha West in the sectional semifinal. And of course, the team photos on plaques in the hallway commemorating conference and regional titles.

“I’m very proud of what they accomplished,” Domagalski said. “They have to hold their heads high. A game like this is going to build character for all of the girls. They have to understand that their accomplishments are second to none at Union Grove.”

A spectacular run over one week too early, but a team that will be remembered for a long time to come.

