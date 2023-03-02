The Union Grove High School girls basketball team rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half and had just enough to edge Waukesha West 52-51 Thursday in a thrilling WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game at Elkhorn.

The Broncos (25-2) and Wolverines (22-4) were tied 29-29 at halftime, but the Broncos fell into a 48-35 hole midway through the second half. Union Grove fought back behind defense and clutch free-throw shooting to go on a 13-0 run and tie the game at 48-48.

The Broncos advance to play McFarland (25-2) in the sectional championship game Saturday at DeForest. The Spartans beat Monona Grove 61-58 in the other sectional semifinal Thursday.

This story will be updated.