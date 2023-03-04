RACINE — The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team started well Saturday, but Milwaukee Academy of Science cranked up its energy, and 3-point shooting, in the second half to beat the Crusaders 74-33 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship game at St. Catherine's High School.

Lutheran reached a sectional final for the second straight year and finished its season at 16-12, winning its first three playoff games and winning six of its final nine games.

The Lady Novas (22-3) advance to the WIAA State Tournament later this week at the Resch Center in Green Bay. It is their third appearance since 2017 and first since 2019.

Senior guard Sarah Strande finished with 10 points in her final high school game. Sophomore center Julia Kellner led the Crusaders with 14 points.

