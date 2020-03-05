WIAA girls basketball: Racine Lutheran stunned by Brookfield Academy in Division 4 sectional semifinal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Afterward, Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer partially attributed the stunning loss to not being able to get into a comfort zone mentally.

"I think we were a little amped up getting this far," he said. "This is the furthest any team in out history has gotten. When you want something really bad, which is getting to state, you get all amped up and, sometimes, you have to find that zone.

"I talked to the team about how, in football, you want to be all amped up you want to go smash somebody. In baseball, you've got to be as relaxed as you can be. And in this sport, you've got to find that middle ground.

"At times tonight, I thought we were so amped up that we looked like a football team out there. We had how many shots under the basket that just would not fall? There was like a lid on the rim. A lot of that, I think, was we were amped up."

Lutheran took a 22-21 lead into the second half and the game remained back and fourth until about the 10-minute mark, when Strande made a baseline shot to give the Crusaders a 33-32 lead.