The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team got a couple of surprises in its WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal game against Jefferson Thursday.

Those surprises actually turned out to be pleasant ones for the Crusaders.

The senior guard duo of Sarah Strande and Ellie Jaramillo took advantage of the Eagles’ focus on their teammate, Julia Kellner, and combined for 44 points to lead Lutheran to a 54-48 victory at East Troy.

Lutheran (16-11), the No. 2 seed on its half of the sectional bracket, advances to play No. 3 seed Milwaukee Academy of Science (21-3) in the sectional final scheduled to be played at St. Catherine’s at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Novas beat Whitefish Bay Dominican 54-39 in the other sectional semifinal Thursday.

It is the second straight sectional final for the Crusaders, who played in Division 4 last year and lost to eventual state runner-up Laconia 47-45.

Both teams Thursday featured post players listed at 6-foot-2. The Eagles (13-15) feature senior Ayianna Johnson, who has committed to play for NCAA Division I West Virginia in the fall, while Lutheran has Kellner, an up-and-coming sophomore.

“(Johnson) is very good inside and has hops, so it’s tough to shoot over her,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “She goes after the ball and gets it.”

Jefferson, surprisingly, chose to focus on Kellner inside, although she was not guarded by Johnson. However, the Eagles apparently failed to account for Strande and Jaramillo — surprise No. 2 — and the seniors made Jefferson regret its decision.

“They double-teamed Julia inside and that opened it up for others,” Shaffer said. “We knocked down shots and made them pay for it. Sarah and Ellie stepped up like seniors should.”

Strande finished with 24 points and attacked the basket well, penetrating and either drawing fouls or kicking the ball outside to her teammates, Shaffer said.

Jaramillo had 20 points, including four 3-point baskets and 6 of 6 free-throw shooting. Kellner had just five points, all in the second half, but had double-digit rebounds, Shaffer said.

“They were doubling down on Julia every time she would drive in,” Jaramillo said. “That kind of doubling down helped us a lot and opened up our outside game. That was beneficial for my game tonight.”

Shaffer commended the play of sophomore forward Sofie Kading, who came off the bench after a few starters came out in the second half and Lutheran holding a double-digit lead.

“Sophie Kading gave us great minutes when Julia came out with about eight minutes left,” Shaffer said. “(The Eagles) didn’t cut into our lead or go on run and she helped pick up our defense. She was a spark.”

Kading also contributed a little offense with four points on a basket and two free throws.

“Sophie came ready to play and she was confident,” Jaramillo said. “On one possession, we were trying to move the ball on offense and she got the ball and went in for a layup.”

Defense set the tone for the Crusaders in the first half, Shaffer said. Lutheran led 26-13 at halftime and held Johnson, who averages 16.6 points per game, to just eight points.

Johnson was coming off games of 38 points against Saint Francis and 27 against Shoreland Lutheran in Jefferson’s regional semifinal and final wins last weekend. She finished with 17 points Thursday.

“I felt the way we played defense set the tone for the game,” Shaffer said. “We knew rebounding was going to be the key. We scrapped for every rebound and we were on the floor going for the ball. We had girls going to the floor who probably haven’t done that all season. We had chips and deflections and frustrated Johnson in the post.”

Jaramillo, who with Strande was on the court virtually the entire game, said the Crusaders’ 65-63 regional final victory over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More last Saturday was a spark that carried over to Thursday.

“Coming off the regional final, we got some rhythm going from that win,” she said. “We knew what we wanted and went for it. We had to play together and play tough and I felt that we did.”

The Eagles scored several points in the final minute to make the game closer, but Shaffer said “it wasn’t as close as the final score.”

Sophomore guard Aeryn Messman added 12 points for Jefferson, all in the second half.

The sectional championship game Saturday looks like a mismatch based on the teams’ records, but there’s no way Lutheran is backing down from its formidable challenge against the Novas.

“On paper, they would blow us out of the gym, but the game isn’t played on paper,” Shaffer said. “We don’t fear them — we have to play them, lay it on the line and see what happens. We have to go and play fearless.”