The Prairie School girls basketball team got a combined 56 points from Jasonya "JJ" Glass-Barnes and Reese Jaramillo and beat Random Lake 88-57 Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal game at West Allis Central.

Glass-Barnes had 30 points and Jaramillo had 26 for the Hawks (24-3), who advance to the sectional championship Saturday at Slinger against Laconia (24-3), which beat Winnebago Lutheran 69-53 in the other sectional semifinal Thursday.