The turnaround for The Prairie School girls basketball team has been a remarkable one.

It was only three seasons ago when the Hawks finished with a 4-22 record. Many of that youthful roster helped them to achieve a breakout campaign last season, finishing 24-3 and reaching a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.

The Hawks, still packed with talent that experienced both the lows and highs of recent memory, improved once more this season and reached the WIAA Division 4 sectional final on Saturday in Slinger.

The growth has been steady and much of the talent will feature beyond this season. But Saturday's contest against Laconia proved too much, with the Hawks bowing out with a 71-59 loss.

"Laconia is a tough team," Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. "They reached the Division 4 championship game last year and their experience showed tonight.

"They played an overall better game than we did. They deserved to win today."

Both teams entered Saturday's contest state ranked and with records of 24-3. The Hawks finished the season as the fifth ranked team in Division 4 in the final Associated Press state poll. The Spartans were right behind them — ranked seventh.

Jasonya "JJ" Glass-Barnes won the game's opening tip and finished the Hawks' first possession with a step back jumper. Tierney Madigan responded for the Spartans by scoring the game's next seven points as part of a 12-point run that put the Hawks in an early hole.

3-point shooting for the Hawks would erase that. Senior Sophia Lawler connected on back-to-back 3-pointers and junior guard Reese Jaramillo followed with one of her own to tighten the game back to a 19-17 deficit.

Prairie went as far as taking the lead at 24-20. It was at that point Laconia was forced into making an adjustment to cool off the shooting surge — and it paid off. The Spartans tightened up defensively, played a 1-3-1 halfcourt trap, forced numerous turnovers and finished the first half leading 37-24.

"We had uncharacteristic mistakes," Jaramillo said. "We started the game poorly. We don't have a deep bench and going down 10 points early, it forces us to use a lot of energy.

"(Laconia) plays good fundamental defense."

The lead would stretch to 61-44 following a technical foul against Reese Jaramillo. Yet, in the closing minutes, the Hawks soared back to life. The Spartans' lead was being trimmed one possession at a time — even after Glass-Barnes picked up her fifth foul.

Freshman guard Amiyah Galica drilled a 3-pointer to make it a 10-point game. The Hawks were forced to foul late but were trading free throws for shots the other direction. Lawler added another 3-pointer to make it a 68-59 contest.

For the Hawks, the late flurry of offense came too late. Their season ends with a 24-4 record and a win shy of reaching Resch Center in Green Bay for the state tournament.

Jaramillo led the Hawks with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Glass-Barnes added 17 points and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line.

The Spartans were buoyed by sophomore guard Madigan's game-high 19 points. Eva Engel scored 13 points. Payton Morgan and Callista VandeBerg added 12 and 11 points respectively.

"I was telling the girls after the game that we can take the feeling of this moment and use it in the offseason," Jaramillo said. "We all get along so well and have an environment that builds growth. We can use this to get better."

Prairie's continued growth over the past two seasons looks like it can only continue. Lawler will be the lone graduate of the Hawks roster this season. She finished her time with the team by scoring 16 points on the strength of four 3-pointers.

"Sophia played her heart out," Jaramillo said. "She should feel really good about herself. She did everything she could to help us."

Come next season the team will boast six seniors — with the likes of Meg Decker and Glass-Barnes only entering their junior year.

"We have players who show so much poise," Jaramillo said. "They put their time in. We just have to comeback and keep getting better."