WIAA girls basketball: Catholic Central ends losing streak in regional quarterfinal

The Catholic Central High School girls basketball team finally picked up its first victory of 2020, and the Lady Toppers picked a good time to do it.
Catholic Central, which had not won since late December, finally got into the win column again Tuesday with a 43-28 victory over Stockbridge in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal game at Burlington.
The Lady Toppers (7-16) will face a challenge in Friday’s 7 p.m. regional semifinal at Oakfield. The Oaks (17-6) beat Milwaukee Salam School 100-8 in another regional quarterfinal Tuesday.
But for now, Catholic Central will enjoy its first win since Dec. 20, a 64-57 victory over St. Catherine’s that gave them a 6-2 record. Since then, they lost 14 straight games playing as the smallest school in the tough Metro Classic Conference.
“It’s been a long time coming, but it definitely feels really good to finally get another win again,” coach Joe Spierenburg said. “Hopefully we can start gaining some momentum now with the win and make a run in the tournament.
“I think this team really has a bright future with all of the young talent on it and I’m confident that we can build off of this win, go into Oakfield, play them tough and come away with a win.”
Defense played a big part Tuesday as Catholic Central came out strong and held the Indians (9-13) to just 15 points in the first half while taking a 25-15 halftime lead.
The defense kept up its stinginess in the second half, though, as they limited Stockbridge to 13. The 28 points is the fewest allowed by the Lady Toppers since holding Prairie to 26 points in a 32-26 win at Burlington Dec. 10.
“It was a case of our defense being able to sustain it for us and keep them at bay,” Spierenburg said. “We didn’t shoot all that well earlier on and missed some open looks, but the defense did a great job of holding them off until we were able to shake off some of the playoff jitters.”
Catholic Central was led by Madeline Von Rabenau with 14 points, including 3 of 5 shooting from 3-point range, while playing all but 30 seconds of the game. Izzy Phillips had 13 points (6 of 7 from the field) and nine rebounds, and Julia Klein, who played all 36 minutes, had seven points and four rebounds.
“Maddie got some open looks and managed to hit three 3’s which was nice seeing how she was in a little bit of a rut the past few games,” Spierenburg said. “Isabelle played tough the whole game. She got banged up and was even poked in the eye at one point, but she kept getting back up and did a great job shooting the ball.”
Stockbridge was led by Madelyn LeGault with 17 points and Grace Vande Hey with seven points.
Division 3
EDGERTON 65, ST. CATHERINE'S 59: The Angels’ season came to a tough end as they lost to the Crimson Tide in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal Tuesday at St. Catherine's.
St. Catherine's (6-17) built a 37-22 halftime lead thanks to some tough full court press and good shooting, Angels coach Jeff Tarkowski said. Freshman Kennedee Clark made three 3-point baskets in the first half.
But Edgerton flipped the script in the second half, beating the press and hitting 3-point shots that helped get them back in the game. They outscored St. Catherine’s 43-22 in the second half.
“I switched up the defense a little bit, but they could not miss in the second half,” Tarkowski said. “We held a late lead, but Edgerton started to hit some big shots and we couldn’t come back.”
The Angels were forced to foul late, Tarkowski said, and Edgerton iced the game at the line, going 7 for 8 in the second half. Kate Fox Gunderson went 6 of 7 and finished with a game-high 21 points for the Crimson Tide, and Sylvia Fox had 20.
You have free articles remaining.
Four St. Catherine's players scored in double figures, led by Clark with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior Sophie Wentorf finished with 13 points, sophomore Heavenly Griffin had 11 (two 3s) and junior Jaidah Blunt had 10.
Despite a tough season, Tarkowski was pleased with the team’s work ethic and looks ahead to a bright future. The Angels will lose four seniors, but Clark and Griffin should be forces over the next few years.
“I saw a lot of growth this year," Tarkowski said. "I am very proud of how they worked every day and I think the future is bright.”
Division 2
DELAVAN-DARIEN 49, BURLINGTON 30: The Demons fought back after a tough first half, but couldn’t sustain their rally and lost a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game Tuesday at Delavan.
Burlington (2-21) scored just eight points in the first half and trailed 19-8 at halftime. The Demons went on a 16-10 run to begin the second half and got within 29-24, but turnovers on back-to-back possessions led to consecutive layups by the Comets (10-13) to allow them to regain control of the game.
Senior Cora Anderson, one of four seniors playing their final basketball games for Burlington, had 12 of her team-high 15 points in the second half. Anderson will play soccer for NCAA Division I Iowa State beginning this fall.
Another senior, Claire Walby, had eight points.
The seniors had an up-and-down run with the Demons, who won just two games in the past two seasons, both this year.
Anderson, a varsity player for four years, played on teams with records of 13-10 (2016-17) and 16-8 (2017-18), and Walby played on varsity the last three years.
McKenna Williams had 17 points and Kailea Timmerman had 16 for Delavan-Darien, which will play at Waterford in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Division 4
CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 62, PRAIRIE 43: The Hawks kept the game close in the first half, but the Rockets broke it open in the second half of a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game Tuesday at Cedar Grove.
Prairie, which finished the season 2-21, started the game with a lot of energy, coach Alan Mills said, and was able to keep the game close in the first half.
Cedar Grove-Belgium (10-13) went on a run heading into halftime to go up 28-19, then led by as many as 20 points early in the second half. The Hawks fought back to cut the deficit to 10 midway through the second half, but were unable to sustain their momentum with key turnovers down the stretch.
“I’m really happy that we played hard to the very end,” Mills said.
Sophomore Jill Decker, who played 34 of 36 minutes, led the Hawks with 15 points, including two 3-point baskets. Senior Andrea Palmen scored nine points, freshman Sophia Lawler had eight and sophomore Reya Babu had team-highs of seven rebounds and three steals to go along with six points.
Alyssa Mentink led the Rockets with 20 points, making six 3-pointers.