Dan Miller came up with the term “Angel Strong” a few years ago and frequently mentions those two words in conversations.
So much has he promoted its message that he had “Angel Strong” placed as name lines on the back of the new St. Catherine’s High School football team’s uniforms this season.
This much can be said: If St. Catherine’s is going to win the first state championship in the program’s history Thursday night, players are going to have to pack more conviction into Angel Strong than they ever have.
St. Croix Central, St. Catherine’s opponent in the 7 p.m. Division 4 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, is that good.
Consider the following:
- The Panthers won the Division 4 championship in 2016 and lost 17-10 in overtime to undefeated Lodi in the title game last year.
- They have outscored their 13 opponents 541-105 and held all but two of them to 14 points or less. No opponent has come within two touchdowns of beating St. Croix Central this season.
- St. Croix Central has a quarterback and two running backs who collectively have rushed for 3,044 yards and 52 touchdowns. They have averaged 9.0 yards per carry.
- For those who believe in strength in numbers, there are 53 players listed on St. Croix Central’s roster and 33 on St. Catherine’s.
To put it mildly, Angel Strong will have to be stronger than ever Thursday night. St. Catherine’s will know going in that it will have to stop the run. The question is whether it can.
“Lakeside Lutheran (which St. Catherine’s defeated 30-28 in the semifinals), ran a similar type of assignment football as far as what your defense has to do,” Miller said. “They ran a veer, but St. Croix Central definitely runs it differently by being under center.”
The Panthers will come after the Angels with a three-headed monster of Ryan Larson (1,115 yards, 25 touchdowns), Austin Kopacz (1,000 yards, 17 TDs) and Keagen Berg (929 yards, 10 TDs).
Kopacz, who is the starting quarterback, attempted just 42 passes this season, so it’s no secret what the Panthers are going to try and do.
“We went the entire regular season where we had a running clock on everybody we played,” said St. Croix Central coach Tony DiSalvo, who is 148-87 in his 18 seasons leading the program. “We were excited about that.
“The playoffs are a whole different beast. You win by one, you win by two, you win by 25, who cares? You’ve got to get the job done and they’ve done a fantastic job all season, led by our two linebackers in Keagen Berg and Ryan Larson. And our three people up front have been outstanding for us.”
The proof is in the statistics. Opponents have rushed for just 978 yards against the Panthers and averaged 3.1 yards per carry. It has been even more futile passing against St. Croix Central considering opponents have completed just 38 of 127 passes (29.9) percent for 487 yards, with two touchdowns and eight interceptions.
But while Miller and his staff have a great deal to think about with the Panthers’ scary personnel, so does DiSalvo. And it starts with senior quarterback Da’Shaun Brown, perhaps the most athletic quarterback to come out of Racine County.
The three-year starter, who has been recruited by several NCAA Division I programs, has completed 63 of 111 passes for 1,185 yards, with 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions. And he has rushed for 1,419 yards and 16 touchdowns on 111 carries.
And then there’s running back Isaiah Dodd, who has rushed for 1,402 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is coming off perhaps his finest game, rushing for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a career-high 37 carries against Lakeside Lutheran.
“Da’Shaun really jumps out at you,” DiSalvo said. “He and Isaiah are both outstanding players. I don’t even know if we’ll be able to compete with those guys. They’re very good players.
“We have to be so sound defensively. Our defense has been good all year. Hopefully, we can control the football. A great offense is going to be a great defense for us, for sure.”
One factor could come in the kicking game.
St. Croix Central kickers Derek Myer and Jackson Pettit have combined to convert 36 of 39 extra-point attempts. Miller has often opted to run for two-point conversions during the postseason because his kicking game has often struggled.
Miller declined to comment on how he will handle point-after attempts against St. Croix Central, but he said he isn’t concerned.
“If you’re struggling at something, you work on it,” Miller said Sunday night. “We’re going to work on it this week and see where we’re at Thursday.”
