RACINE — As rich of a sports tradition that St. Catherine’s High School has, there’s something that’s missing.
Walk through the renovated John F. McGuire Gymnasium and you will see numerous state championship banners on display. You just won’t see one for football.
St. Catherine’s has the chance to do something about that in the next week.
For only the fifth time in the program’s history, the Angels are within one victory of playing in a state championship game. They previously reached the state semifinal in 1975 and ‘78 in the old private schools tournament and in 2007 and 2014 under current coach Dan Miller.
The Angels will make it to Camp Randall Stadium for the Division 4 championship at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, but one last obstacle remains. That’s beating Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran Friday in a 7 p.m. semifinal at Waukesha North High School.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools, both of which were seeded No. 1 in their respective brackets, but Miller has seen enough from film study to know his team is in for a battle.
“They’re physical and they’re enormous,” he said. “They have a tight end who is 6-6 and 225, a tackle who is 6-6 and 230 or 240 and their center is 300 pounds and is tough.
“They’re whole offensive line is very physical and their defense is tough. They have 20 seniors and most of them are playing.”
Lakeside Lutheran, located about 20 miles east of Madison, is led by Paul Bauer, who has a 119-64 record in 18 seasons as coach. This is the first time he has taken the Warriors to the state semifinals.
Jack Monis, a 6-4, 205-pound quarterback, leads the Warriors’ splitback veer offense, which is run out of a pistol formation. He has completed 39 of 77 passes for 660 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, and has rushed for 652 yards and eight TDs.
“Jack does it well,” Bauer said. “He’s a good runner himself and makes good reads, so we’ve been fairly effective running the ball.”
Lining up behind Monis are running backs Casey Ponyiczanyi (800 yards, eight touchdowns on 107 carries) and Brevin Jegerlehner (476 yards, eight TDs on 71 carries).
A big X-factor could be Cameron Paske, the Warriors’ 6-6, 230-pound tight end. In his first year at the position, he has caught 21 passes for 427 yards and eight touchdowns. He averages 20.3 yards per reception.
“He started for us at left tackle his sophomore and junior year,” Bauer said. “Finally this year, we were able to move him to tight end. He’s certainly athletic enough to play that position.
“It was more a matter of need that we had him at left tackle in the past. He has had some big plays, especially earlier in the season, when people didn’t know about him. In his first game, I think he had three long touchdown passes.”
While Miller is impressed by Lakeside Lutheran’s size, Bauer feels St. Catherine’s is just as impressive from that standpoint.
What especially impresses Bauer is St. Catherine’s athleticism. When Da’Shaun Brown, the Angels’ multi-skilled quarterback, was mentioned to him, Bauer quickly said, “He’s not the only one they have!”
That’s been established throughout this season, which is the first time a St. Catherine’s team has gone 12-0. While Brown is the focal point after passing for 1,132 yards and 24 touchdowns and running for 1,364 yards and 21 TDs, there are so many other options on this offense.
Isaiah Dodd has rushed for 1,143 yards and 19 touchdowns. Demarion Cobb has rushed for 625 yards and six TDs. And receiver Aleks Haeuser has 24 receptions for 531 yards and 10 scores.
“They have dynamic players,” Bauer said. “The speed and the athleticism is something we haven’t seen this year and, certainly, we’re concerned about it.
“To shut down the kind of players they have, you try to minimize the big plays. I hope we can keep the score reasonable and it doesn’t get into 40s, 50s and 60s like they’ve been putting up.”
For Miller, a victory Friday night will return him to Camp Randall Stadium for the first time in a competitive setting in 30 years. Miller was a starting linebacker as a junior on Park’s 1988 WIAA Division 1 championship team.
“Obviously, it brings back fond memories,” Miller said. “Even to this day, you reflect back and have a big smile. It’s still fresh in our minds.”
And now Miller has a chance to create history at St. Catherine’s.
“Win one more and you create history,” Miller said of his team. “Win two more and you become legendary.”
