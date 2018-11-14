It could be suggested that Tyler Tenner is perhaps the hottest running back in the state.
The junior for the Racine Lutheran High School football team is coming off successive 300-yard rushing performances — and in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, no less.
He has rushed for 2,149 yards and 26 touchdowns and is averaging 10.7 yards per carry in the playoffs. And in four postseason games, he has produced 14 touchdowns.
It’s just that Iola-Scandinavia, Lutheran’s opponent in Thursday’s 1 p.m. Division 6 championship game, could make an even more convincing case when it comes to running backs on a roll.
After all, the Thunderbirds feature Bryce Huettner. He’s the leading rusher in state history in all divisions.
And if Lutheran is going to win its first state championship in program history, it’s going to have to figure out a way to contain him.
“I think he’s a big, strong kid,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “He doesn’t come down easy. We can’t tackle high. If we tackle high, we’re in trouble.
“You have to stay low against this whole team, really, because of their size and it looks like their strength. They’re a well-coached football team. There’s a reason they’re undefeated and there’s a reason they were in the state championship last year.”
A huge part of that is Huettner, who rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 35-12 loss to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in the Division 6 championship game last season. With his 158-yard performance in a 27-25 semifinal victory over Grantsburg last Friday, the 5-foot-10, 215-pound Huettner increased his career total to 6,714.
That broke the previous record of 6,707 by Mike Firkus, who graduated from Hilbert in 2002.
“Bryce is a very determined athlete in anything he does,” Iola-Scandinavia coach Scott Erickson said. “He’s a linebacker for us, as well. He focuses on anything he does is second to none on both sides of the ball.
“He’s a football player and he comes ready to play for practice or games. It doesn’t matter. The most impressive thing about him is he’s just ready to play all the time.”
Unfortunately for Lutheran, it will have to be concerned with far more than Huettner.
The Thunderbirds have outscored their 13 opponents 538-136. They held each of their first 11 opponents to 15 points or less with three shutouts.
Huettner leads the Thunderbirds with 63 tackles and 28 assists. Defensive linemen Carter Snyder and Kellan Wendtke have respective sack totals of six and four.
“It’s a group that’s really determined to play good defense,” Erickson said. “We play a technique and it’s all about making your reads at your position. And they trust each other and that’s a huge factor on defense.”
Offensively, Huettner has been complemented by quarterback Connor Kurki. He has rushed for 742 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 87 carries. And Kurki is capable of throwing that crushing pass, throwing for nine touchdowns on just 61 pass attempts.
Add up all these pieces and it’s going to be a major challenge for the Crusaders.
“We’re going to have our hands full,” Smith said. “We know that they might be bigger than us. We’re not a small team neither. It should be a real good game.”
Said Erickson, “We’ve got a large number of kids back from last year. We graduated only five kids from last year’s team, so we’ve got a lot of experience coming back and a lot of leadership.
“That’s been our key this year. Our seniors have really stepped up and taken over this team.”
Lutheran will come after Iola-Scandinavia with the one-two punch of Tenner and Jaylen Houston. Houston, who battled injuries early in the season, has become a force with 738 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Erickson realizes stopping Lutheran starts with Tenner. He rushed for 310 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-21 quarterfinal victory over Cambridge Nov. 2 and 302 yards and four scores when the Crusaders defeated Lancaster 55-28 in the semifinals last Friday.
“He’s got some speed and he’s got power besides,” said Scott Erickson, who is 202-79 in 26 years as Iola-Scandinavia’s coach. “You have to gang tackle him, you have to tackle him low because he’s shifty and he’s not just going to go down on an arm tackle. You have to really get after him.”
Can Lutheran hang in there with Iola-Scandinavia? Considering the Crusaders defeated three successive conference champions and then state power Lancaster in the playoffs, they have demonstrated they can play with anybody.
They can prove it again Thursday afternoon.
