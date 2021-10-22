WIAA football playoffs: Skewes, Foldy provides spark for Union Grove in victory

McClelland said both teams had their chances early, but mistakes derailed promising drives.

“We definitely exchanged come blows,” McClelland said. “There were penalties on both sides that negated drives.

“In the second half, we were able to make some adjustments and find things that worked.”

Two unexpected performances helped make the difference for the Broncos.

First, Skewes, a senior free safety, made his first interception of the season one to remember on a ball thrown by Wolverines junior quarterback Brady Foster. The play not only energized the Broncos, it put the home fans in a frenzy.

“(Skewes) was in his drop, the receiver broke and he made a heck of a break on the ball,” McClelland said. “He made a nice catch and was able to stay on his feet and break away.

“It was a huge momentum swing — it gave us an energy shot and triggered things for us.”

Second, Foldy took advantage of the attention given by West to his backfield mate, senior standout Cody Cotton, by rushing for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, an average of 10.8 yards per carry.