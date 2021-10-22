WIAA football playoffs: Skewes, Foldy provides spark for Union Grove in victory

One big play saved the day for the Union Grove High School football team Friday night.
The Broncos had just taken a 14-7 lead over Waukesha West in the third quarter of their WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game after trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter.
That’s when Owen Skewes returned an interception back 30 yards for a touchdown to put his team up by two scores. It gave Union Grove the spark it needed to beat the Wolverines 35-21 at Union Grove.
The Broncos (9-1), the No. 1-seeded team in their portion of the Division 2 playoff bracket, advance to play Southern Lakes Conference rival Waterford in the second round next Friday at Union Grove. The Wolverines beat Burlington 14-7 in another first-round game Friday at Waterford.
In SLC play on Sept. 10, Union Grove beat Waterford 27-7.
Eighth-seeded West (3-7), a member of the powerful Classic Eight Conference, proved its record was not an indicator of its abilities as the Wolverines scored the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter.
“It was definitely not like playing an eighth seed,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “They’re a great team from a great conference.”
The Broncos answered with a 33-yard run by senior running back Garrett Foldy to make the score 7-7 at halftime.
McClelland said both teams had their chances early, but mistakes derailed promising drives.
“We definitely exchanged come blows,” McClelland said. “There were penalties on both sides that negated drives.
“In the second half, we were able to make some adjustments and find things that worked.”
Two unexpected performances helped make the difference for the Broncos.
First, Skewes, a senior free safety, made his first interception of the season one to remember on a ball thrown by Wolverines junior quarterback Brady Foster. The play not only energized the Broncos, it put the home fans in a frenzy.
“(Skewes) was in his drop, the receiver broke and he made a heck of a break on the ball,” McClelland said. “He made a nice catch and was able to stay on his feet and break away.
“It was a huge momentum swing — it gave us an energy shot and triggered things for us.”
Second, Foldy took advantage of the attention given by West to his backfield mate, senior standout Cody Cotton, by rushing for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, an average of 10.8 yards per carry.
“We rode the hot hand,” McClelland said. “They were definitely keying on (Cotton) and it was more of a situational thing. (Foldy) is just a hardnosed runner going downhill.”
Cotton was held to 48 yards on 12 carries, but scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run shortly before Skewes’ heroics. He also had a long run called back on a penalty.
“Cody did some good things and he had a couple of great runs,” McClelland said, who added the offensive line had everything under control, helping Union Grove run for 332 yards on 47 carries.
“We were owning the line of scrimmage — we didn’t go away from what got us here,” McClelland said. “We played really consistent football.”