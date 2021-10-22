WIAA football playoffs: Racine Lutheran overcomes penalties for victory over Winnebago Lutheran

Racine Lutheran High School football coach Scott Smith was happy Friday night, except one thing was bothering him.
Penalties.
The Crusaders were whistled for 10 penalties for 120 yards, but that was about the only thing that went wrong for them Friday in their 27-0 victory over Winnebago Lutheran in a WIAA Division 5 first-round playoff game at Pritchard Park.
“We had too many penalties,” Smith said. “We had six holding penalties and we had a roughing the passer.”
Racine Lutheran (8-2) was able to overcome the flag barrage and was never in serious trouble in the game, the first playoff game at newest football stadium in Racine.
Smith especially praised his defense, which kept Vikings’ quarterback Ethan Cole in check and held Winnebago Lutheran to 165 total yards. Cole ran for 48 yards on 20 carries and was 6 of 11 for 49 yards through the air.
“Their quarterback is pretty athletic,” Smith said. “Our defense played really well tonight — we contained him really well and put pressure on him.
“We played really well as a team.”
Smith singled out senior defensive back Hayden Carranza and junior defensive tackle Akari Redmond for their contributions to the defense.
“Hayden played very well and he really tackled well,” Smith said. “Akari, at 375 pounds, is a force.”
The offense, because of the penalties, “took one step forward and two steps back to get it right,” Smith said, but he said the offense played well overall.
After the Crusaders were stopped on their first drive, they got on the scoreboard on their second drive on a 61-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Camdin Jansen to senior receiver Gavin Zawicki.
Racine Lutheran added another score in the second quarter on a 59-yard run by junior receiver Eric Ibarra.
The Crusaders broke the game open in the second half with touchdowns on their first two drives. Senior running backs Kimyron Bonner and Isaiah Folsom scored on runs of 11 and 14 yards, respectively, and had the ball on offense for most of the period.
“In the third quarter, we wore them down,” Smith said. “Their defense was on the field almost the whole third quarter.”
Ibarra ran for 92 yards on just eight carries — he also had a long run negated by a holding penalty — and Folsom and Bonner combined for 83 yards on 23 carries. Zawicki caught three passes for 111 yards and Jansen was 10 of 16 for 191 yards.
Smith hopes his team will be able to keep the penalties to a minimum next week, when the Crusaders host No. 3 seed Campbellsport (8-2) Friday at Horlick Field. Campbellsport beat University School of Milwaukee 43-16 Friday.