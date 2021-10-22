WIAA football playoffs: Racine Lutheran overcomes penalties for victory over Winnebago Lutheran

“Hayden played very well and he really tackled well,” Smith said. “Akari, at 375 pounds, is a force.”

The offense, because of the penalties, “took one step forward and two steps back to get it right,” Smith said, but he said the offense played well overall.

After the Crusaders were stopped on their first drive, they got on the scoreboard on their second drive on a 61-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Camdin Jansen to senior receiver Gavin Zawicki.

Racine Lutheran added another score in the second quarter on a 59-yard run by junior receiver Eric Ibarra.

The Crusaders broke the game open in the second half with touchdowns on their first two drives. Senior running backs Kimyron Bonner and Isaiah Folsom scored on runs of 11 and 14 yards, respectively, and had the ball on offense for most of the period.

“In the third quarter, we wore them down,” Smith said. “Their defense was on the field almost the whole third quarter.”

Ibarra ran for 92 yards on just eight carries — he also had a long run negated by a holding penalty — and Folsom and Bonner combined for 83 yards on 23 carries. Zawicki caught three passes for 111 yards and Jansen was 10 of 16 for 191 yards.