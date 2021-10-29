WIAA football playoffs: Mistakes, weather haunt Lutheran in second-round loss

The Racine Lutheran High School football team faced the one opponent they didn’t want to see in their WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game against Campbellsport Friday.
Rainy, windy weather.
Although the Crusaders were playing on their home turf at Horlick Field, the weather was a major factor in their 23-8 loss to the Cougars that ended Lutheran’s season with an 8-3 record.
The Crusaders run a diversified offense that features a balance of running and passing, but the weather limited the passing game and helped cause three turnovers, including two interceptions.
“The wind really dictated what we could and couldn’t do,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “It was hard to throw the ball into the wind. We kept trying, but you can’t control the weather — it really impacted us.”
The game didn’t begin well for Lutheran. Starting at their own 4-yard line, the Crusaders had a 20-yard run on their first play, then had another just like it, but the ball was fumbled and Campbellsport (9-2) recovered.
“When you turn the ball over as much as we did, you’re not going to win a lot of games,” Smith said. “We just didn’t play our best game.”
The game was still close despite the mistakes, but one of the turnovers was a back-breaker. The Cougars, who run a Wing-T offense that emphasizes running, scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and it was still 7-0 in the latter stages of the first half.
As Lutheran began a drive, senior quarterback Camdin Jansen was intercepted by Davion O’Laughlin, who ran it back 26 yards for a Campbellsport touchdown. The two-point conversion made it 15-0 at halftime.
Lutheran forced a fumble and had an interception, but little came of them.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Smith said. “We had our chances — we just didn’t take advantage of our opportunities.”
Both teams scored in the third quarter. The Cougars scored first on a 3-yard run to go ahead 23-0, and the Crusaders answered later in the period on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jansen to junior receiver Eric Ibarra. The two connected on the two-point conversion to make it 23-8, where it remained the rest of the way.
Senior Isaiah Folsom led Lutheran in rushing with 76 yards on 16 carries, but he was even better on defense. He switched from linebacker to defensive end to keep tight ends Cullen Beisbier and Noah Fleischman in check. Folsom did his job as neither one caught a pass.
“Isaiah was fantastic at defensive end,” Smith said. “He surprised us. He did a great job doing that.”
Senior receiver Gavin Zawicki caught five passes for 45 yards, Ibarra caught four for 23 yards and Ibarra also ran for 25 yards. The Crusaders ran for 100 yards.
Campbellsport, which ran for 212 yards, was led by Joseph Gardner with 129 yards on 25 carries.
Smith has coached some of his seniors since they were in seventh grade and is impressed with their growth, both physically and mentally.
“I’m proud of how much these young men have become leaders on and off the field,” Smith said. “I’m proud of how much they have matured and carried themselves. They are respectful kids and I’m glad I’ve been able to coach them — it means a lot to me.”