WIAA football playoffs: Mistakes, weather haunt Lutheran in second-round loss

The Racine Lutheran High School football team faced the one opponent they didn’t want to see in their WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game against Campbellsport Friday.

Rainy, windy weather.

Although the Crusaders were playing on their home turf at Horlick Field, the weather was a major factor in their 23-8 loss to the Cougars that ended Lutheran’s season with an 8-3 record.

The Crusaders run a diversified offense that features a balance of running and passing, but the weather limited the passing game and helped cause three turnovers, including two interceptions.

“The wind really dictated what we could and couldn’t do,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “It was hard to throw the ball into the wind. We kept trying, but you can’t control the weather — it really impacted us.”

The game didn’t begin well for Lutheran. Starting at their own 4-yard line, the Crusaders had a 20-yard run on their first play, then had another just like it, but the ball was fumbled and Campbellsport (9-2) recovered.

“When you turn the ball over as much as we did, you’re not going to win a lot of games,” Smith said. “We just didn’t play our best game.”