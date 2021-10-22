WIAA football playoffs: Late turnovers cost St. Catherine's in loss to Wrightstown

The St. Catherine’s High School football team had their bright moments Friday night, but were unable to recover from late mistakes.
The Angels and Wrightstown were tied at 20-20 in the second half, but the Tigers finished the game with 20 unanswered points to beat St. Catherine’s 40-20 in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game at Wrightstown.
The Angels finish the season 5-5.
Davion Thomas-Kumpula gave the Angels an early shot in the arm with a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Thomas-Kumpula added a receiving touchdown in the first half on a 12-yard catch from quarterback John Perugini.
Yet, the Tigers (6-3) managed to convert fourth and long on successive drives to turn the momentum, and the scoreboard, in their favor. The Tigers led 20-12 at halftime.
“We made some big plays, but were not able to slow them down,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “We let them off the hook with some fourth-down conversions, but the boys continued to believe in themselves.”
Domonic Pitts scored the Angels’ third touchdown of the night on a 24-yard touchdown reception from Perugini in the third quarter.
That tied the game at 20-20, but a pair of turnovers by St. Catherine’s cost them as Wrightstown converted for touchdowns on both to all but snuff a comeback bid.
Perugini went 12 of 14 passing for 199 yards with two touchdowns for the Angels. Perugini also had 23 yards rushing on four attempts. D.J. Miller led the Angels on the ground with 67 yards on 18 carries.
“I am extremely proud of the boys,” Miller said. “We’ve had great growth from several players willing to play out of position this year. I am extremely proud of our two seniors. And we are excited about our junior class going into next year.”