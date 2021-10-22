WIAA football playoffs: Late turnovers cost St. Catherine's in loss to Wrightstown

The St. Catherine’s High School football team had their bright moments Friday night, but were unable to recover from late mistakes.

The Angels and Wrightstown were tied at 20-20 in the second half, but the Tigers finished the game with 20 unanswered points to beat St. Catherine’s 40-20 in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game at Wrightstown.

The Angels finish the season 5-5.

Davion Thomas-Kumpula gave the Angels an early shot in the arm with a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Thomas-Kumpula added a receiving touchdown in the first half on a 12-yard catch from quarterback John Perugini.

Yet, the Tigers (6-3) managed to convert fourth and long on successive drives to turn the momentum, and the scoreboard, in their favor. The Tigers led 20-12 at halftime.

“We made some big plays, but were not able to slow them down,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “We let them off the hook with some fourth-down conversions, but the boys continued to believe in themselves.”

Domonic Pitts scored the Angels’ third touchdown of the night on a 24-yard touchdown reception from Perugini in the third quarter.