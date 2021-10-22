WIAA football playoffs: Horlick gives its all in loss to Kettle Moraine

The Lasers ended the first half with a field goal by Chase Matyszczyk as time expired, also following a turnover.

The second half was scoreless, but that’s not to say the Rebels didn’t have their chances. Early in the fourth quarter, they drove to the Lasers’ 3-yard line. On fourth down, Brian Fletcher thought he had the right play called, but the runner was stopped on the half-yard line.

“I thought we would get in easy, but we came up short,” Fletcher said. “It could have been 17-14 with about eight minutes left and we had a good chance of getting a stop, but we couldn’t capitalize.

“That’s two weeks in a row we were in the red zone and couldn’t get in — it’s frustrating.”

He had no complaints about the Rebels’ defense, which held Kettle Moraine to just 59 rushing yards. Spellman went 12 of 21 for 171 yards and was intercepted twice.

“Our defense played great tonight,” Fletcher said. “We put them in some bad positions with turnovers and penalties.”

DeShon Griffin led the Rebels in rushing with 40 yards on 12 attempts. Gallagher had 28 yards rushing on seven carries. Carson Fletcher went 6 of 13 passing for 85 yards.