WIAA football playoffs: Catholic Central upsets Oshkosh Lourdes

Seeding the WIAA high school football playoffs is all done by computer these days, but like humans, the computers are not always right.
Case in point: Friday’s Division 7 first-round playoff game between Catholic Central and Oshkosh Lourdes.
The Hilltoppers, at 6-3, were the underdogs on paper as the sixth seed in their portion of the bracket, while the third-seeded Knights (8-1) were the favorites.
Catholic Central showed how wrong automation can be by pulling off a 17-0 upset victory at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
“We definitely thought we could compete against them and we wanted to prove we could,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “The kids did a good job executing the game plan and it was a fun game to be a part of.”
The game plan on defense was to disrupt Lourdes’ use of the quick-hit passing game on the perimeter of the offensive set and it was a success. When the Knights did find a way to pick up yards, the Catholic Central defense got even better.
“We had them flustered,” Aldrich said. “We did some different things defensively to take away the quick passing game and make them earn things the other way.”
In the second quarter, Lourdes was inside the Hilltoppers’ 20-yard line after a penalty and went for it on fourth down, only to be turned away. Catholic Central stopped all five of the Knights’ fourth-down chances to preserve the shutout.
Lourdes had just 172 total yards, just 32 of them rushing on 20 carries. Knights' quarterback Wade Lindahl was 11 for 28 for 140 yards and three interceptions.
“We just buckled down,” Aldrich said. “We were as physical as we could be up front and the kids, for the most part, did a great job.”
Aldrich said junior linebacker Kaden Kayser and sophomore linebackers Paul Minnich and Austin Schwenn were key in stopping the short passing game. Senior defensive back Max Robson had two interceptions and junior DB Evan Krien had one.
Offensively, both teams had turnovers and generally struggled in the first quarter, but senior running back Henry Amborn jump-started the Hilltoppers midway through the second quarter by taking a pitch, stiff-arming a defender and outrunning the rest of the defense for a 33-yard touchdown run. It was 7-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, junior kicker Christian Pedone made a 33-yard field goal to make it 10-0, and Amborn capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:35 left in the game.
“Our offensive line did a great job recognizing what (the Knights) were doing,” Aldrich said. “We made our block backs and our backs ran exceptionally hard. Henry is a strong young man and he was determined not to go down.”
Amborn finished with 151 yards on 23 carries, a 6.6-yard average.