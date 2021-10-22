WIAA football playoffs: Catholic Central upsets Oshkosh Lourdes

Seeding the WIAA high school football playoffs is all done by computer these days, but like humans, the computers are not always right.

Case in point: Friday’s Division 7 first-round playoff game between Catholic Central and Oshkosh Lourdes.

The Hilltoppers, at 6-3, were the underdogs on paper as the sixth seed in their portion of the bracket, while the third-seeded Knights (8-1) were the favorites.

Catholic Central showed how wrong automation can be by pulling off a 17-0 upset victory at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

“We definitely thought we could compete against them and we wanted to prove we could,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “The kids did a good job executing the game plan and it was a fun game to be a part of.”

The game plan on defense was to disrupt Lourdes’ use of the quick-hit passing game on the perimeter of the offensive set and it was a success. When the Knights did find a way to pick up yards, the Catholic Central defense got even better.

“We had them flustered,” Aldrich said. “We did some different things defensively to take away the quick passing game and make them earn things the other way.”